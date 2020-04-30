Ten Nissan service centres open during MCO

NISSAN service centres operated by Tan Chong Ekspres Auto Servis Sdn Bhd (TCEAS) have received approval from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and relevant local councils to resume operations at specific service centres with a “Drop-off and Pick-up” system, respecting the movement control order (MCO).

TCEAS services will be rendered via appointment only. Customers will drop off their Nissan vehicle at the confirmed service centre and appointment slot and they are not allowed to wait at the service centre.

Service appointment can be made beforehand via DriveOn mobile app, TCEAS website, Nissan Customer Care Centre hotline at 1800-88-3838 or directly to the operating service centres.

Customers are strongly advised to select the nearest service centre to abide by the MCO’s travelling regulations.

Available TCEAS service centres and operating hours (region, service centre, contact number and operating hours):

Central

TCEAS Petaling Jaya: 3S, 03-7955 3288, 03-7955 3372; Monday - Saturday (9am – 4pm).

TCEAS Klang 3S: 03-3344 7021, 03-3344 7020; Monday - Saturday (9am – 4pm).

Northern

TCEAS Alor Setar 3S: 04-733 9639, 04-730 6576; Monday - Friday (8.30am – 5pm), Saturday (8.30am – 1pm).

TCEAS Bayan Lepas 3S: 04-642 1900, 04-642 2900; Monday - Friday (8.30am – 5pm), Saturday (8.30am – 1pm).

East Coast

TCEAS Kuantan 3S: 09-517 7366, 09-517 8368; Monday - Saturday (10am – 3pm).

TCEAS Kuala Terengganu 3S: 09-631 4854, 09-631 7181; Saturday - Thursday (9am – 2pm).

Southern

TCEAS Johor Jaya 3S: 07-364 2596, 07-364 2196; Monday - Saturday (8.30am – 5pm).

TCEAS Melaka 3S (Jalan Tun Perak): 06-335 4700, 06-335 4701; Monday - Saturday (10am – 2pm).

Sabah

TCEAS Kota Kinabalu 3S: 088-422 258, 088-422 578; Monday, Wednesday and Friday only (8am – 2pm).

Sarawak

TCEAS Kuching 3S: 082-388 888, Tuesday and Thursday only (8.30am – 4pm).

The service centres will be closed during public holidays.

“As a health and safety precaution, TCEAS will practise temperature checking and social distancing for all service centre staff and customers,” says the company.

“TCEAS staff will be wearing face mask and gloves, while face masks and hand sanitisers will also be freely available to customers.

“Frequent disinfecting will be carried out at the service centres and all vehicles will undergo disinfecting before and after service. Contactless payments are encouraged.

“The health and safety of Nissan customers and TCEAS employees are of utmost priority.

“In time to come, TCEAS service centres in other locations will resume operation in stages. For more updates, please visit www.tceas.com or contact Nissan Customer Care Centre hotline at 1800-88-3838.”