ISUZU Malaysia recently held a handover ceremony to officially mark the successful delivery of 61 new units of its light duty lorries (pix, top), the Elf NPR75UKHW crew cab, to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

The units were procured from Automotive Corporation Malaysia Sdn Bhd (ACM), an authorised dealer of Isuzu Malaysia.

The newly-procured units are part of TNB’s fleet expansion for their support lorries.

The lorries are expected to be utilised for field support services, having been customised accordingly to suit the national electric provider’s key task of serving the nation promptly and efficiently.

Prior to the official handover ceremony, a training session was held earlier on the same day for TNB’s staff and drivers, with topics ranging from product theory, basic vehicle maintenance and pre-delivery inspection.

The 61 units procured by TNB are equipped with Roller Shutter function, aside from the double cabin interior that can comfortably accommodate up to five adult passengers.

In addition, Elf light duty lorry’s heavy duty common rail diesel engine delivers powerful output and performance, while ensuring fuel efficiency and reliability, to meet the rigorous demands of TNB’s day-to-day operations.

During his speech, Isuzu Malaysia CEO Koji Nakamura conveyed his utmost gratitude to TNB for its continuous support and trust towards Isuzu Malaysia as its preferred vehicle partner.

Nakamura is confident that the Isuzu lorries will assist TNB in ensuring the nation’s electrical needs are met in a timely and reliable manner.