Tesla Cybertruck Finally Rolls Off Assembly Line After 2-Year Delay

TESLA has announced that its first Cybertruck has been produced at its Gigafactory in Texas. Why is this a big deal? Because the Cybertruck was launched to much fanfare with Tesla fans rushing to put down deposits, but this happened nearly two years ago. So the Cybertruck has been delayed by two years.

Tesla now has its assembly line in Austin ready and has manufactured its first Cybertruck there after months of Cybertruck prototypes being sighted on the highways in Texas, California and as far away as New Zealand for winter testing.

Elon Musk may stick to his pledge to sell the Cybertruck in Q3 of this year if the first Cybertruck is available for delivery. However, it may still take a few months to scale up this manufacturing line for actual mass production.

Musk stated that Tesla will host a large Cybertruck launch event around the end of the quarter, most likely in September. At that time, we may hear more about the Cybertruck’s pricing, specifications, and exact delivery date.

Elon Musk said in May that Tesla could sell anywhere between 250,000 and 500,000 Cybertrucks annually when manufacturing is at its peak. Tesla’s CEO remarked, “We’ll make as many as people want and can afford,” adding that it will be challenging to keep the price low because the Cybertruck is something fresh with a novel manufacturing process, with its exoskeleton constructed of Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel.

Given the company’s record-breaking amount of reservations, the beginning of Cybertruck manufacturing is a highly significant event. According to a crowdsourced reservation tracker, the number of Tesla Cybertruck preorders has reportedly surpassed 1.6 million as of November 2022. Obviously, that doesn’t imply Tesla has 1.6 million sales locked up, but the Cybertruck is still in demand.