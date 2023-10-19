$!Tesla Model 3 Facelift Officially Launched In Malaysia

BACK in September Tesla Malaysia revealed the pricing of the Model 3 Facelift, codenamed Project Highland. The Model 3 has been officially launched and it is available in two variants: the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive.

The car now has a more angular and defined look thanks to slimmer lines, updated headlamp housing, new unique LED daytime running lights, and a more defined front end. The once-subtle dip along the edge of the hood, which used to taper beneath the headlamps, has become substantially more pronounced and longer, now reaching all the way to the fenders.

The updated Model 3 features a better interior and a more contoured appearance with new front and back sections. Internally, it is also referred to as Project Highland. According to Tesla, aerodynamic advancements would boost range while decreasing wind noise and drag.

After six years and outstanding sales of two million units globally, Tesla has redesigned the Model 3 with additional features, a longer range, and cosmetic enhancements. One of the most anxiously awaited electric vehicles of the year is likely to be the updated Model 3.

The Tesla name is now spelt out at the rear, replacing the emblem and it has conspicuous wraparound C-shaped rear lights. The general design of the automobile is unaffected. There has also been a brand-new multi-spoke wheel design. Two additional colour choices, Ultra Red and Stealth Grey, will be added to the palette.

The car is 1,765kg in weight, 2,089mm in width, 1,441mm in height, and 4,720mm in length. For contrast, the Model Y has dimensions of 4,750mm in length, 1,623mm in height, and 1,920mm in width.

With the optional 19-inch “Nova” wheels, the RWD Model 3 will cover around 513 km on the WLTP cycle, while the Long Range (LR) version is approved for about 629 km. The RWD variant and the LR all-wheel-drive clock in at 0-100 km/h speeds of 6.1 and 4.4 seconds, respectively.

The inside of the Model 3 has been updated to be cosier and more lounge-like. It has a wraparound shape and an “enveloping architecture,” mixing textile and aluminium-based materials. The whole cabin now features updated ambient lighting. Tesla claims that the improved acoustic glass and improved soundproofing materials have made the cabin quieter.

A bigger digital layout is contained there. The 15.4-inch central screen’s useable area has not changed, even if the bezels have become slimmer. Another new feature is an 8.0-inch back display with integrated temperature, ventilation, and infotainment settings.

The 17 speakers in the LR model—an increase of three over the previous setup, including two subwoofers and two amplifiers—will provide customers with a better audio experience. The RWD model will include nine speakers, one subwoofer, and one amplifier. Additionally, the microphone has been upgraded to increase call quality.

The Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive is priced at RM189,000 and the Long Range Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive variant is priced at RM218,000. The car is available in a Pearl White Multi-Coat base colour, with additional colours available at an extra cost: Solid Black is RM5,000, Deep Blue Metallic is RM5,000, Stealth Grey is RM7,500 and Ultra Red will cost you RM11,000.

According to Tesla Malaysia, estimated deliveries are slated for late 2023, with a non-refundable order fee of RM1,000.