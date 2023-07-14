$!Tesla Model Y Officially Available In Malaysia, Starting At RM199,000!

ALWAYS wanted a Tesla but didn’t want to deal with resellers? Well, here’s your chance. Tesla Malaysia has announced that the Model Y, its latest all-electric SUV, is now available to order in Malaysia with prices starting from as low as RM199,000.

The Model Y has a 5-star rating from NHTSA and Euro NCAP and provides flexible seating and storage for up to five passengers and their belongings with more than 2100 litres of cargo capacity. The Model Y comes with an all-glass roof, autopilot, active safety features, and a HEPA air filtration system.

There are three trims available to choose from:

Customers can take advantage of 100% road tax exemption as well as full import and excise duty exemption for newly registered zero-emission Tesla electric vehicles (Completely Built-up electric vehicles) as part of Malaysia’s commitment to promoting the adoption of low-carbon mobility and supporting the development of the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

For the assessment year of 2023, Tesla owners may also claim individual income tax relief of up to RM2,500 on costs associated with installation, rental and purchase, including hire-buy equipment, or subscription fees for EV charging infrastructure.

Tesla will be officially launched in Malaysia on 20 July 2023.