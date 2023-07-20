$!Tesla Officially Launched In Malaysia!

TESLA has officially been launched in Malaysia today and the Model Y is the first model to be officially offered for the Malaysian market. According to Tesla (Malaysia), the Model Y is the most affordable SUV by Tesla; designed and built as Tesla’s first mass-market sports utility electric vehicle.

Tesla’s launching in Malaysia is in line with the government’s goal to promote low-carbon mobility and to support the EV industry. Tesla also stated that this is to assist the government’s move to install 10,000 EV charging stations in Malaysia by 2025.

As part of its own initiative, Tesla Malaysia has introduced indoor Supercharger stations with eight superchargers located at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and is said to open as soon as possible, pending a few more approvals. Prior to this, Tesla has already revealed a list of 10 available supercharger locations throughout Malaysia:

According to Tesla Malaysia, more superchargers will be available in the coming future to make trips from Singapore to Malaysia and then to Thailand a seamless journey.

Tesla has also announced that their headquarters for the Malaysian market will be located in Cyberjaya.

Customers can benefit from 100% road tax exemption and individual income tax relief of up to RM2,500 on expenses related to EV charging facilities for the assessment year of 2023.

The Model Y is available to order in Malaysia with prices starting from as low as RM199,000. There are three trims available to choose from:

Model Y(Rear-wheel Drive)

• Range: 455km

• Top Speed: 217km/h

• 0-100km/h: 6.9 seconds

• Seats: 5 seater

• Wheel: 19″/20″

• Price: RM199,000

Model Y Long range Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive

• Range: 533km

• Top Speed: 217km/h

• 0-100km/h: 5 seconds

• Seats: 5 seater

• Wheel: 19″/20″

• Price: RM246,000

Model Y Performance Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive

• Range: 514km

• Top Speed: 250km/h

• 0-100km/h: 3.7 seconds

• Seats: 5 seater

• Wheel: 21″

• Price: RM288,000

Tesla has over 1.3 million cars produced in 2022 and over 4 million total cars delivered as of today.