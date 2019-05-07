Test a Mitsubishi car, dine with local celebs

IN conjunction with the upcoming HarI Raya Aidilfitri, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is hosting the “4Sure Best Raya” contest.

Ten lucky visitors who test drive any Mitsubishi car at any authorised Mitsubishi Motors showroom will stand a chance to dine with Malaysian celebrities Izzue Islam and Amyra Rosli (pix).

The 4Sure Best Raya contest runs from today until June 2.

To participate, simply fill up an online test drive form in MMM website http://mitsubishi-motors.com.my/events .

Mitsubishi Motors’ authorised dealers will then schedule a test-drive appointment with the participant.

Participants must conduct the test-drive in any Mitsubishi Motors model, in order to win.

Winners will be revealed on June 10 on MMM’s official Facebook page, and winners will also be notified via phone calls.

The dinner will be held on June 22, and its venue will be conveyed to the winners accordingly.

“We have chosen to work with Izzue Islam and Amyra Rosli for the 4Sure Best Raya campaign because Izzue, a famous Malaysian actor and a Triton owner, leads an adventurous lifestyle, embodies confidence in his career and drives the Triton with pleasure,” said MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi.

“We want our owners to feel that desire when they commute in a Mitsubishi Motors car daily.

“Amyra, on the other hand, is a Malaysian actress and a family-oriented person, who evidently makes the safety of her family a priority.

“That is something in common with the Outlander as safety is the Outlander's strongest suit, befitting its role as a seven-seater family vehicle.”

Malaysians may also enjoy the following Mitsubishi Motors’ Hari Raya promotions (model, on-the-road price without insurance in Peninsular Malaysia, and cash rebate), from today until June 30.

- Outlander 2.0L: RM137,888 (RM6,000)*.

- Outlander 2.4L: 152,888 (RM6,000)*.

- ASX 4WD : RM133,336.08 (RM12,000)*.

- ASX 2WD : RM118, 866 (RM8,000)*.

*Five years warranty/unlimited mileage.

- Triton VGT Adventure X: RM135,200 (RM6,000)**.

- Triton VGT AT Premium: RM118,600 (RM6,000)**.

- Triton VGT AT: RM105,990 (RM6,000)**.

- Triton VGT MT Premium: RM112,500 (RM6,000)**.

- Triton VGT MT: RM100,200 (RM6,000)**.

**All Triton variants come with five years warranty or 200,000km.