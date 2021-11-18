Test-driving a Mitsubishi alone is an option now

MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) is offering Klang Valley customers the option of test-driving a Mitsubishi without being accompanied by a Mitsubishi Motors sales consultant.

This option comes as Klang Valley retains a strong buyer demand for the Triton Athlete pick-up truck and the Xpander seven-seater crossover.

However, with Covid-19 active cases still relevant, the company offers customers the option experiencing a Mitsubishi vehicled accompanied by a sales consultant or otherwise.

Customers will need to visit MMM’s official website https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com.my/testdrive2u/ and submit a Test-Drive request.

Mitsubishi Motors authorised personnel will then contact the customer to verify and confirm the appointment and make necessary arrangements to deliver the test-drive vehicle to the customer’s preferred location.

Before handing the test-drive vehicle to the customer, Mitsubishi Motors authorised personnel will sanitise all touch points of the vehicle and provide product information.

The customer is then free to test drive the vehicle up to an hour before returning it to the same location as its pick-up point.

MMM CEO Shinya Ikeda said: “As the nation move towards the endemic era, living with Covid-19 and SOPs are the new-norm challenges that we need to adapt to. As a company, we adapt our business primarily to keep our customers safe. Hence we offer the unaccompanied test-drive option for a peace-of-mind shopping experience. This option will allow our customers to experience the Mitsubishi cars on their terms with limited contact.

“Shopping for a new vehicle present day is different than it was before the pandemic. At Mitsubishi Motors, we saw this as an opportunity to improve our customer’s experience and convenience. Through our Mitsubishi Online Showroom, customers can now learn about Mitsubishi vehicles and they only need to fill up a form to schedule an appointment with our authorised dealers. We will then take care of the rest of the process right to delivering the Mitsubishi vehicle to customer’s doorsteps.”

In addition, customers who wish to schedule a service for their Mitsubishi may make a service appointment via the Mitsubishi Connect MY mobile app available for download via the Apple App store or Google Playstore.

For further information, call MMM’s Customer Careline at 1800 18 8161.