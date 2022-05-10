The Maserati GranTurismo Returns

AFTER months of teasing, the Maserati GranTurismo has made its global debut. This latest generation starts a new chapter in a story that began 75 years ago with the Maserati A6 1500.

The original Gran Turismo of 1947 at the Geneva Motor Show was the first road-going Maserati, of which only 61 examples were produced. The car had technical features and original, cutting-edge technology making it a genuinely revolutionary car.

The new GranTurismo coupe upholds that tradition, combining the high performance typical of a sportscar with comfort suitable for long distances. It represents a benchmark, embodying the concept of “The Others Just Travel”.

Classic proportions

From an aesthetic point of view, the GranTurismo design represents an ideal balance between beauty and functionality, without ostentation. The purity of its forms and its refined design cues, as well as classic proportions of the brand’s cars have been maintained.

These elements include the long bonnet and the central body intersected by the four fenders. Conversely, the roof line drops dynamically to emphasise the curve of the pillar that features the iconic Trident logo.

Developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab and produced at the Mirafiori manufacturing hub in Turin, the GranTurismo is totally ‘Made In Italy’ and epitomises Italian luxury performance, something which has been typical of all Maserati models.

First fully electric powertrain

While the GranTurismo still has an internal combustion engine, it has also been engineered with the future in mind. This means it also has a fully electric option, the first Maserati with a zero emissions powertrain in its history of 107 years.

The electric powertrain in the GranTurismo Folgore version (Folgore is used to signify electric variants) uses technology derived from the Formula E all-electric single-seater racing series. Its 3 electric motors generating a total of 300 kW, draw power from an 82.5 kWh battery pack.

The specific set-up and innovative layout of the battery result in the containment of vehicle height to 1353 mm, without compromising sporty driving dynamics. The shape of the battery pack, known as ‘T-bone’, forms part of Maserati’s ‘zero compromise’ approach and avoids placing the battery modules under the seats. By moving them around the central tunnel, the important ‘H-point’ of the car can be considerably lowered.

For those who prefer the traditional Maserati engine character, there’s the V6 Nettuno 3-litre engine which already powers the MC20. This is available in two states of tune – the Modena with 490 bhp, and the high-performance Trofeo with maximum power output of 550 bhp.

Tradition of innovation

In terms of technical architecture, the new model is the result of an innovative project that makes extensive use of lightweight materials such as aluminium and magnesium, together with high-performance steel. Such a multi-material approach required new manufacturing processes to be created, resulting in best-in-class weight levels.

This approach is paired with new Atlantis High electrical/electronic architecture, based on canFD messages sent at speeds of up to 2 milliseconds. The system also comes with advanced level 5 cyber-security and flash-over-the-air features. The fulcrum is the Vehicle Domain Control Module (VDCM) master controller, a 100% Maserati project consisting of the software that provides 360° control of all the most important car systems, for the best driving experience in all conditions.

A cabin for long journeys

Within the GranTurismo, the modern cabin also shows the innovation that has characterised Maseratis through the years. Present is the Maserati Intelligent Assistant Multimedia system which provides information as well as entertainment on a large display. The driver is kept fully informed of the vehicle’s functions on the digital instrument panel as well as a head-up display.

GranTurismo cars are intended for long journeys and to provide a superior sound experience, even the Folgore version has an immersive aural quality. The audio system installed is a Sonus faber 3D sound system designed and made by Italian craftsmen in sound

At launch, the GranTurismo is available in the PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition, a limited series featuring exclusive content and dedicated to its recent 75th anniversary. Customers can also personalise their cars for sportiness, luxury or comfort with the extensive range of options Maserati offers.