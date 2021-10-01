$!The mighty Jimny is back!

Yes, the admired-by-all Jimny is in Malaysia, again...

LIKE its stablemate the Swift Sport hatchback did in April this year, the little Suzuki Jimny SUV has officially made its return to Malaysian shores, thanks to Naza Eastern Motors Sdn Bhd, which is under the Naza Group’s automotive portfolio.

With design elements inherited from the past generations of Suzuki’s kei class of small SUVs, the new fourth-generation Jimny is “instantly recognisable and instantly special”.

The company says ever since the first Jimny made its debut in 1970, it has been a masterpiece of Suzuki’s four-wheel-drive (4WD) technology.

It now has even more functionality and practicality on both its appearance and performance, while still fully embodying the spirit of its much-loved predecessors – small, lightweight and highly capable 4WD vehicle.

The fully-imported model from Japan comes equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.

That robust engine generates strong torque throughout a wide rpm range for efficient urban drives and powerful off-road performance.

Drive is sent to either the rear or all four wheels via its “AllGrip Pro” system, featuring a selectable 4WD with low-range transfer case as well as hill-descent and hill-hold functionality.

Other essentials incorporated in the Jimny for serious fun off-roading include a ladder frame, three-link rigid axle suspension with coil spring, high 210mm ground clearance and three excellent clearance angles.

Weighing in at only 1,095kg (minimum kerb weight), the Jimny complements its off-road capabilities with high fuel efficiency.

Its interior retains its classic four-seater configuration, with wider front seats for better support and improved headroom and legroom.

The rear passenger seats are flat when fully reclined, offering up to 830 litres of ample space and practical storage.

At the front, retro design and functional simplicity are key – drivers will find some niceties like digital air-conditioning controls, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel and a well-featured touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth telephone and audio functions.

The safety features has also been enhanced, based on Suzuki’s Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) concept.

The Jimny’s body is specially structured to efficiently absorb and disperse the force of impact in the event of a collision and reduces pedestrian injuries.

The SUV’s stability is also maintained by its electronic stability programme, where engine torque and brakes are automatically adjusted to suppress wheel slip to help the driver stay in control during slippery road conditions as well as delivering a fun off-road adventure.

Parents with small children will appreciate the Isofix car seat mounts, which has one of the safest, easiest and quickest ways to correctly install a child car seat.

The SUV comes in four different colours – Kinetic Yellow, Bluish Black Pearl, Jungle Green and Medium Grey. It is priced at RM168,900 on-the-road without SST.

To check out the cool little Jimny, go to the Suzuki 3S flagship showroom at Naza Automall in Petaling Jaya.