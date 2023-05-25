$!The New BMW i5 With M60 xDrive

A new edition of the world’s most successful business sedan

A little under seven years after the October 2016 debut of the G30-generation 5 Series, the BMW 5 Series enters its eighth generation as the G60 and is accompanied for the first time by a fully electric range, the G60E i5 sedan. Exterior A simple, basic design language highlights the new i5 dynamic grace and presence. In comparison to the previous version, the new edition has increased in length by 97 millimetres to 5,060 millimetres, in width by 32 millimetres to 1,900 millimetres, and in height by 36 millimetres to 1,515 millimetres. Its wheelbase expanded by 20 millimetres to 2,995 millimetres.

The new BMW i5’s front design is characterised by dual headlights and an upgraded version of the BMW kidney grille. Nearly vertically aligned LED parts offer turn signals and daytime running lights. The wide perimeter of the BMW kidney grille in the front sports an optional BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting system.

The high shoulder line, aggressively formed surfaces, and two precisely etched character lines give the vehicle its athletic appearance when viewed from the side. Black side skirts, flush-mounted door openers, and an embossed number 5 at the base of the C-pillar are further eye-catchers. The dynamically extended proportions provide a powerful back end. The flat rear lights, which are divided by a chrome strip, interpret the recognisable L-shape in an expressive way. Light alloy wheels measuring 19 inches are standard. Performance tyres and light-alloy wheels with a diameter of up to 21 inches are optional. Interior Its interior is distinguished by a lot of room, contemporary practicality, a lot of acoustic comfort, high-quality, precisely processed materials, excellent craftsmanship, and cutting-edge digital services. The new i5’s cockpit has significantly fewer buttons and controls than the outgoing generation did. This is made possible by routinely digitising functions. The BMW Curved Display reinterprets the brand’s core notion of driver orientation.





The totally digital display system consists of a 12.3-inch Information Display and a 14.9-inch Control Display. The steering wheel now has a flattened bottom half, haptic feedback on the control panels, and a selecting lever on the centre console. The optional BMW Interaction Bar is another benefit. The functional unit that is effectively lighted and has a crystalline surface structure that extends across the entire width of the instrument panel and deep into the door panels includes the touch-sensitive control panels. Modernised sports seats are a standard feature. The comfort seats, which are an option, come with a variety of electrically powered adjustment options. The interior of the i5 is entirely vegan as standard, just as the BMW 5 Series Sedan. This applies to the surfaces of the seats, the dashboard, the door panels, and for the first time, the steering wheel. The leather-like seat surfaces of the Veganza version can be chosen with ornamental perforations as well. Additionally available as an option is BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery in a variety of bicolor variations. Powertrain and Performance The RWD i5 eDrive40 and the dual-motor AWD i5 M60 xDrive are the first vehicles in the range to be fully electrified. The eDrive40 has a rear-axle motor that can produce 340 hp and up to 430 Nm of torque when Sport Boost or Launch Control is engaged. With this setup, the i5 eDrive40 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in six seconds and has a top speed of 193 km/h.

With Sport Boost or M Launch Control engaged, the more potent i5 M60 xDrive’s dual-motor powertrain is rated to produce 601 hp and up to 820 Nm of torque, giving it a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed cap of 230 km/h. The German manufacturer maintains “an almost perfectly balanced” 50:50 weight distribution between its front and back axles, although front and rear track widths have increased. The M60 xDrive comes standard with M sport suspension, a M sport braking system, and the Adaptive Suspension Professional. Electronically controlled shock absorbers, Integral Active Steering, and new vertical dynamics management are available as options, as is the Adaptive M Suspension Professional, which also incorporates Active Roll Stabilisation and Active Roll Comfort. Battery and Charging The space-saving high-voltage battery has an 81.2 kWh useful energy content and is housed under the body. The newest iteration of adaptive recuperation, a clever combination of heat pump technology for heating and cooling the interior, drive, and high-voltage battery, as well as the efficient electric motors, all contribute to the extended range. The WLTP figures for the BMW i5 M60 xDrive and the BMW i5 eDrive40 are 455–516 km and 497–582 km, respectively. By restricting power and speed and turning off comfort features, the range can be expanded by up to 25% with the new MAX RANGE function, as needed.