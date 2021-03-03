$!‘The Peugeot Lion roars louder’

PEUGEOT, the world's oldest surviving automotive brand, recently reaffirmed its personality and character with a new logo, turning over a new page in its history, with a coat of arms adorned with “a magnificent lion's head”. Since 1850, Peugeot has had 10 successive logos, all of which feature the lion's emblem. Now, the 11th version, even more streamlined, more qualitative and more elegant, was created by the Peugeot Design Lab, the automotive brand's Global Brand Design studio.

Launched in 2010, the current logo needed to change to crown the brand's move upmarket. After having completely overhauled its vehicles over the last 10 years, Peugeot is redesigning its logo to keep pace with its products.

“At the beginning of 2021, with the launch of a range that will be ushered in by the new Peugeot 308, with a new website and with the creation of Stellantis, the stars are aligned,” said the company, adding that the Peugeot Lion is also a powerful and instinctive brand, a reflection of its emblem. “A new logo embodies what Peugeot meant yesterday, what Peugeot means today and what Peugeot will mean tomorrow. This new coat of arms, in the effigy of the lion, has always been part of the brand. It shines a proud spotlight on the values of the Peugeot brand. This logo has been designed to last. “This is the meaning of this coat of arms, a timeless, universal and multicultural form of identity. It is a distinctive symbol of belonging, of recognition. It is synonymous with prestige, confidence, longevity and lineage. With it and its new visual identity, Peugeot is joining history and hyper-modernity.

“With this coat of arms, the Peugeot brand is setting out to conquer new lands, to accelerate its international growth, exporting French style and know-how as well as French elegance. The company said the Peugeot brand is turning over a new page in its history, a new era. It now has a new commitment with its customers – to transform their time spent with it into quality time, with its first brand campaign in 10 years: “The Lions Of Our Time”. “Through this optimistic international campaign, Peugeot engages both its customers and those who are not. The brand captures a new universal territory: time. It celebrates Today’s Lions, of all ages, culture and backgrounds. These Lions Of Our Time, who are no longer so much in search of power or money, but more in a quest for quality time.”