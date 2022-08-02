The rugged Ranger

AHEAD of its sales launch, Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) has previewed the new-generation Ford Ranger.

This can be considered the fourth generation of the pick-up truck which was originally conceived as Ford’s idea of an “Asean Car” in the mid-1990s.

For the Malaysian market, the introduction of the Ranger was perfect timing as regulations has just changed (in the late 1990s) to permit private registration of pick-up trucks.

With the Ranger’s stylish design and more passenger car-like features, it very quickly became a top-seller, accounting for 51% of all trucks sold in Malaysia in its early years.

This year sees a new generation of the model which has by now become a very global product. The new-generation Ranger is available in 6 versions with prices ranging from RM106,888 to RM162,888 (without insurance). There is no single cab body but some versions are available with manual transmission.

As before, Ford’s designers have kept the new Ranger stylishly rugged. The front end is bolder with more distinct elements but the most eye-catching are the “C-clamp” LED lighting units around the large headlights.

The dimensions of the new Ranger are roughly the same as before, but the wheelbase is 50mm longer, and the tracks have also been widened by 50mm.

The extended wheelbase moves the front wheels forward, making for a better approach angle. The widened tracks allow the body to be slightly wider, which makes a difference in the cargo bay.

As before, there are two 2-litre diesel powertrain choices – the Bi-Turbo and Single Turbo. Both have received improvements.

The output remains the same, though, with the Bi-Turbo putting out 210ps/500Nm, and the Single Turbo generating 170ps/405Nm.

Also carrying over from before, the Single Turbo engine is coupled with 6-speed transmissions, while the more powerful engine Bi-Turbo gets a 10-speed automatic transmission which has been updated for more efficiency with closer ratios.

There are also two drivetrains and both have electronic management with shift-on-the-fly capability. However, only the top Wildtrak version has the sophisticated electronically managed 4×4 system that intelligently delivers power to the wheels.

A rotary dial is used for the first time for selection and there are four modes. The other versions have the more traditional 2-wheel drive High and Low range transfer case.

There’s also another set of drive modes to suit different types of surfaces conditions, from mud and sand to normal roads as well as for fuel-saving. The Wildtrak gets 6 modes which include the different terrain settings but the other versions get only 4 modes for normal, economy, towing or slippery surfaces.

Each generation of the Ranger has seen a new approach to interior design, influenced by feedback from customers.

This time round, more than 5,000 people were interviewed to find out what to improve and what was expected.

The result is a flexible, modern cabin space that is more functional for family use as well as for work.

To meet this requirement, Ford has provided smart and connected technologies and features, with more comfort and storage options.

The portrait orientation of the centre touchscreen display provides more surface area so that more menu elements can be displayed.

The vertical panel also displays the 360-degree + overhead view that allows the driver to see all sides of the vehicle.

The instrument panel is now fully digital with an 8-inch TFT display that provides the driver with a wide range of information.

To ease the driver’s workload is SYNC4a which is the latest version of Ford’s own connectivity software that was introduced in 2019. It offers enhanced conversational voice recognition, OTA update capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

With this new Ranger, the interior designers have gone even further in making the cabin feel like a car

All versions now have rear air-conditioning vents and the rear backrest can be folded down to place items that can’t be left in the exposed cargo bed. Additionally, there are two compartments in the floor as “hideaway” storage areas.

Right from the start, the Ranger has been a leader in safety in the truck segment. So even with the first generation, Ford was providing safety features – including airbags – that other trucks did not.

This leadership position continues to the latest generation with more advanced integrated active safety systems being provided.

The advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) using a camera and radar that you see in many cars and SUVs these days are also available in the Ranger Wildtrak.

Besides the occupants, there’s also protection for the vehicle as it most likely will be used in rough off-road conditions.

To protect vital components, there are protective underbody shields for the steering, sump, transmission and transfer case.