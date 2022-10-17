$!The Yamaha Tenere 700 Is Likely To Make Its Way To Malaysia

Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM) recently launched the 2022 Yamaha TMax Tech Max maxi-scooter for the local market with a recommended selling price of RM74,998. The Yamaha Tenere 700 could finally be introduced to the Malaysian market. There is a considerable demand for middleweight adventure motorcycles in the country.

During the launch, HLYM also revealed their plans to introduce more big-capacity motorcycles in 2023. While the exact models are not disclosed, an unnamed source told Paultan.org that HLYM realized that there is a surge in demand for an off-road capable motorcycle in the country.

That said, it could be a strong indicator that the Yamaha Tenere 700 could finally make its way to Malaysia soon. Powering the Tenere 700 is Yamaha’s CP2 689cc parallel-twin engine, capable of producing 74hp and 67Nm.

Earlier this year, Yamaha updated the Tenere 700 range with a World Raid variant, carrying a massive upgrade, including a 23L twin-tank that can take the bike up to 470km of range. Although there is no official confirmation regarding the Malaysian launch just yet, but reports suggest that it is highly likely that the Tenere 700 will soon find its way to our shores.