Three ‘Best-fit’, ‘Total Support’ offers from Hino Malaysia

HINO Motors Sales (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (HMSM) has introduced its new and enhanced warranty programme with five-year warranty or 500,000km mileage for both chassis and powertrain for its Hino 500 Series, medium heavy-duty (MHCV) and prime mover, except for mixer, tipper, and compactor applications.

The new warranty offer started on March 1.

Compared to the previous offer of one-year/unlimited mileage for chassis warranty and two-year/200,000km mileage for powertrain, the company reminds all that this new five-year/500,000km mileage warranty is by far a superior offer and is the highest offer for this range in the market.

“As Hino is known for its QDR: Quality, Durability and Reliability, HMSM is confident to roll out this longest warranty period in its class and give the best support to our customers,” said HMSM managing director Atsushi Uchiyama.

Free telematics system subscription

The “Hino Connect” telematics system is a set of services that connects the vehicle with customer’s office through a telematics system that provides vehicle data, fleet position and reviews driving performance that allow operators/customers to make informed decisions and take the necessary actions in increasing the productivity of their fleet.

It was introduced in the latest line of Hino 300 Series light-duty commercial vehicle that was launched last October. Now, the system is available for the 500 Series medium heavy-duty commercial vehicle, with an offer of up to five years free subscription.

The free subscription and free device installation promise customer’s peace of mind as they can save time and additional cost on the renewing the subscription for five years.

Equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen monitor, Hino Connect is designed to improve safety and security with 24-hour call centre assist and theft monitoring system.

The system also allows customers to save money by making decisions that reduces fuel consumption, identify vehicles that are being driven unsuitably (driver behaviour data) and do service planning (service reminder feature) in order to reduce unplanned downtime.

When complemented with Hino Driver Training at Hino Total Support Customer Center (HTSCC), savings of up to 10% in fuel economy can be achieved.

Free Service Programme (FSP)

The newly-enhanced warranty programme comprises of three-time FSP that includes labour, parts and lubricants. With the FSP, HMSM aims to give the best after-sales support and this is to convey the company’s gratitude for the customer’s trust and confidence in Hino products.

With these three new offers, HMSM continues to take the lead in providing sustainable transport solutions with profitability in its mind for the customers and our customer’s customers. This can be achieved with its philosophy of being the best business partner for customers.

Uchiyama concluded, “The enhanced warranty offered by Hino Malaysia together with the Hino Connect is designed to provide truck operators with even more peace of mind and lower operating costs for the best total operating economy,”

“This is in line with Hino Malaysia’s mission to be Malaysia’s most customer-centric and reliable Commercial Vehicle company and make our country a better place to live by providing ‘Best-fit Products’ and ‘Total Support’.

“HMSM believes this new warranty programme will be able to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system while creating ‘Transporting Every Happiness’ for business, society and the environment. Our starting point is to ensure profitability for our customers by making them more efficient, smart and safe.”