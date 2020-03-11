$!Thrill maximised at MINI Track Day 2020

MINI Malaysia recently held the MINI Track Day 2020 at the Sepang International Circuit, bringing together “MINIacs” and driving enthusiasts for an exciting day on the racetrack.

“Passion is synonymous with MINI, and it has earned that reputation by imparting more than just passion-fuelled drives for the past 60 years but also by playing a significant role in ensuring that passion translates safely on the road,” said BMW Group Malaysia head of corporate communications Sashi Ambi.

“The MINI Track Day 2020 is how we fulfil that responsibility while making it enjoyable for all, and we are glad to present yet another thrilling experience for MINI fans this year.”

The MINI Track Day 2020 offered a range of thrilling activities which saw two groups put their driving skills to the test during the MINI John Cooper Works (JCW) Track Experience and MINI Driving Experience.

Drivers went behind the wheel of some of MINI’s most powerful JCW models and were also able to fully immerse themselves in the heritage of the JCW legacy, while enjoying a rare opportunity to get up-close and personal with the classic MINI JCW.

The MINI models put to the test during the MINI JCW Track Experience included the new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman 306HP and the new MINI John Cooper Works Clubman 306HP, as well as their 3-Door and 5-Door counterparts – offering concentrated power with motor racing genes.

Drivers were given the exclusive opportunity to take their allocated MINI vehicles on the racetrack to experience for themselves the pure performance and signature go-kart feeling MINI is known for through the decades.

Additionally, the MINI Driving Experience showed drivers how they can get the most out of a MINI in terms of safety, performance and driving fun.

During that session, they experienced high-speed handbrake turns, further underlining the great handling of the MINI vehicles, complete with state-of-the-art technology, modern levels of safety, quality and reliability.

Most importantly, drivers expanded their driving skills and gained knowledge about correct vehicle handling and driving in critical situations.

Also on display for the very first time was the new MINI Countryman Blackheath Edition that was introduced to the local market last month.