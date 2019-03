EXPERIENCE first-hand the thrills of high-speed rides and off-road driving – in the new Mitsubishi Triton pick-up truck – this weekend at the Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia’s (MMM) “Mitsubishi 4Sure Thrill” event.

There, with two-time Dakar Rally champion Hiroshi Masuoka from Japan and local motorsports personality Leona Chin as your pilots, you can also check out the Triton’s proven capabilities.

The event this Saturday and Sunday will be held at the Setia City Convention Centre’s outdoor carpark from 10am-8pm. Admission is free.

Obviously, the new Triton is the highlight of the event.

Masuoka (pix) is the second Japanese driver* to win the Dakar Rally – in 2002, with a Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution, and in the following year, also piloting a Pajero Evolution.

Mitsubishi Motors is the most successful make in Dakar Rally history, winning the “World's Toughest Race” a record 12 times.