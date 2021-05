By AZLAN RAMLI I’LL go straight to answering the same question people have asked me about this 5+2-seater Tiguan Allspace’s third-row seats: They are terrible, thanks to their crazy-cramped legroom, even if you are very petite and don’t have lower legs!

“But what about babies and toddlers?” I hear you ask. Nope, since you have to use child seats for kids (already legally required, remember?), the third-row seats do not have anchor points for them. Even if they are Isofix-ed, the smallest child seat can hardly fit on them. For the average height (non-amputee) adults, those two extra seats are sufficient for maybe five-minute journeys, before you start experiencing the alarming discomfort of blood not flowing to your lower legs. Their only good use I can see, when all other seats are occupied, is for your dog. Even that too depends on the size of your pooch.

Just fold them down – they disappear nicely into the floor, thankfully – and you will get about 700 litres of space for cargo. Or do what an outdoor-loving friend of mine did to his huge seven-seater SUV some years ago – he had them taken out of the car, thereby reducing a lot of extra weight from it and liberating more space for his camping gear and his happy Golden Retriever, when the middle seats are full.

It is never a win-win situation when fitting passengers and their individual luggage and belongings into seven-seater SUVs, especially for a long journey and even when the third row seats have very spacious legroom. The way I see it, SUVs are simply hatchback cars with much higher ground clearance, minus the nippy handling.

Granted, Volkswagen refers to the Tiguan Allspace as a “5+2-seater” rather than a full-fledged seven-seater. Still, it is too cramped for even two six-year-olds to sit at the back, so why bother putting those seats there? Positioning it simply as a longer-wheelbased Tiguan with 2.0-litre engine (the five-seater has a 1.4-litre motor) sans the third-row seats, should be more than enough. Well, that’s my only complaint about the Tiguan Allspace. The good stuff are as follows... Longer, gruntier, snazzier This SUV offers versatility with multiple seat configurations. With both seat rows folded, you will get a massive 1,775 litres of boot space, the best in its segment.

An R-Line variant comes with sporty styling package fitted on and into it, to give it an extra edge in creating an overall sportier look, while maintaining great value. On this Tiguan Allspace, its exterior has R-Line front and rear bumpers, design strips on the front side panels, dual-tipped tailpipes and a rear spoiler. The overall look is accentuated with 19-inch Sebring alloy rims.

Inside, you get 12-way electric R-Line sports front seats wrapped in Vienna leather, R-Line badges on the seats, R-Line steering wheel, stainless aluminium sports pedals, front and rear aluminium scuff plates, “Dark Grid” decorative inserts and a black headliner.

The SUV is no slouch on tarmac and is also capable of “soft-roading”, thanks to the highest power and maximum torque in its class – 217hp and 350Nm, complemented by a “4Motion” all-wheel drive (AWD) system that is also found in the Golf R. With 4Motion, the vehicle’s traction, acceleration, grip and off-road abilities are improved as the all-wheel drive system distributes the power between all four wheels when and where it is needed.

The 4Motion works hand in hand with other active safety systems in the car such as the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), the Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) and the Hill Descent Control (HDC). The latter is an additional safety feature that offers exciting off-road control when set in Off-Road mode. As part of the 4Motion system, it applies the brakes and accelerator when and where needed to keep the vehicle moving at a controlled and stable speed downhill.

Connectivity Aside from the high clarity Digital Cockpit, the Tiguan Allspace R-Line comes with a 9.2-inch Discover Pro navigation infotainment system that is easy to operate, thanks to plug-in App-Connect (Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Mirrorlink), complete voice and gesture control to give drivers complete hands-free connectivity, USB-C data and charging ports and a new radio update, which now comes with wireless App-Connect (for Apple CarPlay).



Driving features The Tiguan Allspace R-Line comes with Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) with Driving Mode Selection for a more personalised drive with up to 15 driving style preference and four driving modes – Comfort, Normal, Individual and Off-Road. Each of the vehicles shock absorbers are connected to a system that calculates data from the sensors to provide optimum settings to suit the driver’s preference and needs.

Colour, price The Tiguan Allspace R-Line is available in Blue Silk, Pure White, Deep Black, Platinum Grey and Pyrite Silver. It is priced at RM208,553.79 until June 30, with the sales tax exemption in effect. It also comes with a three-year free maintenance, five-year unlimited mileage warranty and five years roadside assistance.