Toyo Tyres Malaysia Unveils New High Performance & New All-Terrain Tyres

TOYO TYRES MALAYSIA has introduced its latest variant to an already impressive line up of variants. Called the Proxes Sport 2 and OPA/T 3, these cutting-edge tyres were created using the most recent tyre technology to cater to a variety of driving enthusiasts while providing great performance, safety, and longevity.

Proxes Sport 2’s precision handling and superb wet grip distinguish it from its predecessor. The tyre manufacturer says drivers can easily traverse turns thanks to the tyre’s precision handling, and its remarkable wet grip offers superior traction on wet roads, offering optimal safety and stability even in inclement weather. This is achieved with a new asymmetrical design pattern that gives it good dry and wet grip.

The Proxes Sport 2 is additionally constructed with advanced components that enhance performance. A suitable compound was used in the tyre construction, giving drivers a balanced grip for a secure driving experience.