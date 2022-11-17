$!Toyota Aiming For Top Spots in Sepang 1000Km Endurance Race This Sunday

With exclusive GAZOO Racing Vios Enduro Cup for dealers and privateers as well

AFTER a successful debut in the 2021 edition of the Sepang 1000KM (S1K), UMW Toyota Motor and GAZOO Racing Malaysia are now aiming for success in Malaysia’s popular endurance race with the Toyota Vios. This weekend will see it entering two cars in the MTC Class to fight for the overall victory in the S1K – an achievement it so nearly came close to achieving last year. The 2022 S1K, which has 77 entries this year, will also see a total of 15 SP2 Class Toyotas competing in the GAZOO Racing Vios Enduro Cup that is exclusive to and open to all generations of the model competing in the Vios Challenge and Vios Sprint Cup race series.

The Toyota team finished third and fourth in the MTC Class of the race in 2021, although the pair of Hayden Haikal and Timothy Yeo had crossed the finish line in 1st place overall and 3 laps ahead of their nearest rival who was in a Yaris. However, a penalty reclassified them in 4th place overall and 3rd in the MTC Class. The second Toyota pair of Boy Wong and Dannies Ng had finished with a strong result in 4th place in the MTC Class and 6th overall. Three Toyotas also occupied the top 5 front positions from a field of 39 entries on the starting grid for the race.

While the Vios Challenge and Vios Sprint Cup are intensely close and competitive races, the GAZOO Racing Vios Enduro Cup will put teams, drivers and cars to the ultimate test over a long distance and many hours to cover 1,000 kms. Furthermore, the Vios Challenge was run on shorter tracks (some specially prepared ‘street circuits’) whereas the S1K is run around the full 5.534 kms of the Sepang International Circuit. This year, the GAZOO Racing Vios Enduro Cup will have a total of RM30,000 in prize monies with RM10,000 awaiting the overall champion. The first runner-up will win RM8,000 while the third, fourth and fifth place winners will take home RM6,000, RM4,000 and RM2,000, respectively.