$!Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept To Go ‘beyond Zero’

One of an eventual range of 30 battery electric vehicles

TOYOTA, it seems, is eager to show the world that even though it will continue to offer mobility solutions that include combustion engines, it is also giving a lot of attention to developing new battery electric (BEV) models. Behind the scenes, there must be a lot of R&D going on and at the end of last year, Akio Toyoda showed no less than 17 prototype BEV Toyota and Lexus models. Since then, the company has been rolling out new models to show that it is making rapid progress and will have a growing range of BEVs in the near future. This will soon include a model that is presently known as the bZ Compact SUV concept. It looks production-ready so expect it to be on sale sometime in 2023.

BEV from the start The bZ Compact SUV Concept is designed as a BEV right from the start, so it’s fully optimised for electric propulsion. With minimum wind resistance being vital for an electric vehicle, the bZ Compact SUV form is very aerodynamic, which gives it a futuristic look.

The wheels are set right at the corners to give an aggressive stance, and make the vehicle look like it is moving even when standing still. The short overhangs and sweepback angles make it stand out as an advanced technology vehicle, while a narrowed-down cabin design gives it an agile appearance for a low coefficient of drag. The edgy styling extends to the interior with premium finishes resulting in a distinctive look. The design team included several eco-friendly touches, like seating material made from plant-based and recycled materials to follow the ‘Beyond Zero’ theme.

Toyota has developed an in-car personal agent named ‘Yui’ which connects the driver and passengers with the vehicle. With the use of audio and visual lighting cues that move around the cabin, it responds to requests or commands from front or rear passengers.

The bZ message ‘bZ’ is the brand umbrella which refers to ‘beyond Zero’ which has the message that encourages diligently adapting how we live our lives in the present to ensure a better future for all. Toyota envisions a future in which carbon neutrality is achieved through the practical marketization of a portfolio of products with advanced, alternative-fuel and zero-emission powertrain technologies. Globally, Toyota plans to eventually expand to around 30 dedicated BEVs, including 5 with bZ branding. The diverse portfolio of electrified products will help Toyota move towards its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.