$!Toyota GR86 Anniversary Edition: 40 Years Since The AE86

IN celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original AE86, Toyota unveiled a special edition of the GR86 for the 2024 model year in Japan. This exclusive variant, limited to 200 units, is based on the locally offered RZ trim and offers a choice of either manual or automatic transmission. It pays tribute to Initial D aesthetics and enthusiasts can opt for a white or red exterior adorned with black racing stripes.

The 40th Anniversary Edition of the GR86 boasts 18-inch wheels finished in a sleek dark gray metallic hue, wrapped in 215/40 R18 tyres. The exterior design is further enhanced with black finishes on the side mirror caps and trunk lid spoiler, creating a striking contrast.