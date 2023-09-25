$!Toyota GR86 Anniversary Edition: 40 Years Since The AE86

IN celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original AE86, Toyota unveiled a special edition of the GR86 for the 2024 model year in Japan. This exclusive variant, limited to 200 units, is based on the locally offered RZ trim and offers a choice of either manual or automatic transmission. It pays tribute to Initial D aesthetics and enthusiasts can opt for a white or red exterior adorned with black racing stripes.
The 40th Anniversary Edition of the GR86 boasts 18-inch wheels finished in a sleek dark gray metallic hue, wrapped in 215/40 R18 tyres. The exterior design is further enhanced with black finishes on the side mirror caps and trunk lid spoiler, creating a striking contrast.
Stepping inside, a prominent black and red theme dominates the interior, accompanied by a “Since 1983 40th” logo on the door cards that complements the exterior decal.
Beyond the visually appealing upgrades, this special edition receives performance enhancements, including upgraded Brembo ventilated disc brakes and Sachs absorbers. These upgrades are also available as options for the regular 2024 GR86 when ordering the SZ trim or higher.
In terms of pricing, the 2024 Toyota GR86 AE86 40th Anniversary Edition starts at 3,822,000 yen (RM120k) for the manual transmission variant and 3,920,000 yen (RM124k) for the automatic transmission variant. Anticipating high demand, Toyota plans a lottery system in case demand exceeds the planned production run.
Coinciding with this launch is the release of the 2024 Subaru BRZ STI Sport in Japan, similar to the BRZ tS version available in the United States.