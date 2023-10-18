$!Toyota Hilux GR Sport II With Enhanced Performance and Style

TOYOTA is set to elevate the iconic Toyota Hilux to new heights with the introduction of the Hilux GR Sport II model, blending superior performance, exceptional ride comfort, and a bold design. Embodying its legacy as a multi-time Dakar Rally winner, this new flagship in the pickup range is expected to maintain the Hilux’s unmatched reputation for durability and reliability since its debut in 1968. The market debut for this highly anticipated version is anticipated in the latter half of 2024.

The Hilux GR Sport II, a double cab model, boasts a best-in-class towing capacity at 3,500kg and a payload capacity of 1,000kg. Sporting an assertive evolution of the existing model’s styling, it commands attention wherever it goes. The widened track, 140mm at the front and 155mm at the rear compared to the standard Hilux ensures a confident and steady ride, regardless of the road conditions or weather.

Improvements in handling characteristics, including reduced roll angle and more precise steering response, make this the best-driving Hilux to date both on and off-road. The proven and powerful 2.8-litre engine, integrated since 2020, continues to deliver with 201bhp and 500Nm, coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of exterior design, the Hilux GR Sport II adopts a striking and dynamic appearance, amplified by the integration of red coil springs, coloured dampers (black at the front, red at the rear), and 17-inch black alloy wheels with contrasting red brake callipers. The interior complements the bold design with a stylish black monochrome theme accented by red details, providing a sporty and comfortable atmosphere.

The cabin’s elegant black and red details in a monotone design compliment the robust exterior. Aluminium pedals, red seatbelts, and paddle shifters all allude to the GR Sport’s motorsport heritage.

The sports seats include silver stitching and perforations on black synthetic suede and leather upholstery. Their layout and quality offer support, comfort, and good body-grab performance when exposed to strong lateral pressures in challenging driving situations. The instrumentation and information display also include the GR emblem, and the door trims have a fresh design.

Moreover, technical enhancements such as improved approach angles, higher ground clearance, and superior aerodynamic performance further bolster the Hilux GR Sport II’s reputation as a ‘go-anywhere’ vehicle. The introduction of this new Hilux model is highly anticipated, and it is expected to resonate with Toyota enthusiasts and adventure seekers alike, promising a remarkable driving experience both on and off the road.