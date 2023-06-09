$!Toyota Launches 2024 Century SUV In Japan

Exclusively for the Japanese market

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATIOn has introduced a brand-new Century model and is now open for orders starting today. This latest addition to their lineup is set to hit the market in 2023, alongside the continued availability of the Century sedan. The Century made its debut in 1967 as Toyota’s premier chauffeur-driven car. For over five decades, the Century has been the preferred choice for chauffeur-driven transportation in Japan. It epitomizes an unparalleled spirit of “omotenashi” or hospitality, ensuring that its esteemed passengers enjoy a comfortable journey to their destinations. Adhering to “The Chauffeur” concept, the new model has transformed into a chauffeur car that remains dedicated to fulfilling customer expectations in the years ahead. It diligently carries forward the essence, dignity, serenity, and ride comfort that befit the legacy of the Century.

The new Century retains classic chauffeur-driven car proportions, with a rearward center of gravity. Its design is inspired by the loom shuttle motif and incorporates kichomen chamfering to define the door panels, creating a unique Century aesthetic. The exterior exhibits meticulous craftsmanship, evident in details such as the finely engraved phoenix emblem and the mirror-like finish achieved through thorough polishing of painted surfaces. The presence of four setback lamps, both in the headlights and taillights, imparts a dignified and commanding gaze to the vehicle’s appearance. It rides on the TNGA platform and also a “luggage compartment separate structure” has been innovatively developed, resulting in significant enhancements to the cars’ body torsional rigidity and ride comfort. To ensure a distinct separation between the cabin and cargo area, noise-reducing clear laminated glass is employed on the cabin side of the cargo space separator. This design not only guarantees privacy but also delivers a silence expected in chauffeur-driven vehicles. The Century SUV boasts the following dimensions: a length of 5,205mm, a width of 1,990mm, a height of 1,805mm, and a generous wheelbase of 2,950mm. As a reference, the Century sedan comes with these measurements: a length of 5,335mm, a width of 1,930mm, a height of 1,505mm, and a wheelbase spanning 3,090mm.

The interior of the new Century has been thoughtfully designed with a human-centered approach, ensuring a comfortable and versatile space for various needs. It features fully reclining rear seats equipped with relaxation-enhancing functions, including a refreshment feature, allowing rear-seat passengers to unwind. In the realm of audio, the development process incorporated the refined auditory sensibilities and expertise of a master in musical instrument craftsmanship. This endeavor results in an audio system that creates a comfortable listening environment, akin to the sensation of a live performance, enveloping passengers in an immersive experience.