$!Toyota Launches 2024 Century SUV In Japan

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATIOn has introduced a brand-new Century model and is now open for orders starting today. This latest addition to their lineup is set to hit the market in 2023, alongside the continued availability of the Century sedan.
The Century made its debut in 1967 as Toyota’s premier chauffeur-driven car. For over five decades, the Century has been the preferred choice for chauffeur-driven transportation in Japan. It epitomizes an unparalleled spirit of “omotenashi” or hospitality, ensuring that its esteemed passengers enjoy a comfortable journey to their destinations.
Adhering to “The Chauffeur” concept, the new model has transformed into a chauffeur car that remains dedicated to fulfilling customer expectations in the years ahead. It diligently carries forward the essence, dignity, serenity, and ride comfort that befit the legacy of the Century.
The new Century retains classic chauffeur-driven car proportions, with a rearward center of gravity. Its design is inspired by the loom shuttle motif and incorporates kichomen chamfering to define the door panels, creating a unique Century aesthetic.
The exterior exhibits meticulous craftsmanship, evident in details such as the finely engraved phoenix emblem and the mirror-like finish achieved through thorough polishing of painted surfaces. The presence of four setback lamps, both in the headlights and taillights, imparts a dignified and commanding gaze to the vehicle’s appearance.
It rides on the TNGA platform and also a “luggage compartment separate structure” has been innovatively developed, resulting in significant enhancements to the cars’ body torsional rigidity and ride comfort. To ensure a distinct separation between the cabin and cargo area, noise-reducing clear laminated glass is employed on the cabin side of the cargo space separator. This design not only guarantees privacy but also delivers a silence expected in chauffeur-driven vehicles.
The Century SUV boasts the following dimensions: a length of 5,205mm, a width of 1,990mm, a height of 1,805mm, and a generous wheelbase of 2,950mm. As a reference, the Century sedan comes with these measurements: a length of 5,335mm, a width of 1,930mm, a height of 1,505mm, and a wheelbase spanning 3,090mm.
The interior of the new Century has been thoughtfully designed with a human-centered approach, ensuring a comfortable and versatile space for various needs. It features fully reclining rear seats equipped with relaxation-enhancing functions, including a refreshment feature, allowing rear-seat passengers to unwind.
In the realm of audio, the development process incorporated the refined auditory sensibilities and expertise of a master in musical instrument craftsmanship. This endeavor results in an audio system that creates a comfortable listening environment, akin to the sensation of a live performance, enveloping passengers in an immersive experience.
Furthermore, the Century’s rear doors open to an impressive 75-degree angle, combined with a spacious cabin floor, facilitating easy entry and exit. Added conveniences such as automatic retractable power steps and easily accessible C-pillar grips further enhance the seamless and graceful ingress and egress for rear-seat passengers.
The cockpit is equipped with functions and features designed to assist professional drivers and simplify the overall driving experience. Moreover, it provides a space where owners can concentrate on their driving when they choose to take the wheel themselves.
The powertrain and driving control system have been meticulously crafted to deliver a performance that surpasses expectations, whether for chauffeur-driven or personal driving.
The newly developed 3.5-litre V6 plug-in hybrid system offers a balance between powerful, thrilling drives and the serene, quiet experience expected in a Century. This plug-in hybrid system is intelligently engineered to function as both a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) for daily use and a Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) for long-distance journeys, making it an ideal choice for a chauffeur-driven vehicle. It has an output of 406hp.
The combined might of the electric motor and the engine ensures impressive acceleration, ensuring that the car can serve not only as a chauffeur-driven vehicle but also as a driver’s car for those who relish personal driving pleasure.
According to Toyota’s claims based on Japanese WLTC testing, the Century SUV boasts an impressive all-electric range of up to 69km. Once the battery is depleted, the vehicle achieves an average hybrid fuel consumption of 7.0 litres per 100km.
The “Dynamic Rear Steering” four-wheel steering system has been integrated to offer effortless maneuverability at low speeds and a smooth, natural handling experience at medium to high speeds.
Additionally, a new “Rear Comfort mode” has been introduced for the first time. This mode enhances the driver’s control of the vehicle, ensuring a comfortable ride for passengers in the rear. It also assists in braking control to minimise jolts when the vehicle comes to a stop.
As of now, it is anticipated that the Toyota Century SUV will remain exclusive to the Japanese market, much like the sedan variant which has historically been available solely within Japan. It costs ¥25 million (RM793,255).