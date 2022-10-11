$!Toyota/Lexus Sales Stay Above 9,000 Units For Third month

As production improves, UMW Toyota Motor is able to deliver more vehicles

AFTER completing 10 months of sales, Toyota continues to lead among non-national brands in Malaysia, with a cumulative volume from January to October 2022 reaching 79,308 units. The brand has consistently been a market leader throughout the year, especially in the pick-up truck segment. Continuing the positive upward trend which started at the beginning of the year, the October sales volume of new vehicles delivered by UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) was 9,281 units, (9,175 of Toyota brand and 106 of Lexus brand). It was the third month of sales volume being above 9,000 units this year. Compared to the sales volumes in September 2022, the October sales volume of 9,281 units was 0.5% higher. The improvement is more significant compared to the sales volume in October 2021 when 8,500 Toyota and Lexus vehicles were sold, a difference of 9%. However, it should also be remembered that last year was a difficult year for the car companies with the restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Year-to-date for the first 10 months of the year, the cumulative volume for Toyota and Lexus vehicles totals 80,153 units. This represents an increase of 47% over the same period in 2021 when 54,618 vehicles were sold. “While economic conditions remain challenging, the car market has also been steadily recovering its strength in the course of the year. Thanks to the support of our loyal customers, demand for Toyota vehicles remains high and for those who have had to wait a bit longer for their new vehicles, we are working hard to ensure the quickest possible delivery of their vehicles,” said UMW Toyota Motor President, Ravindran. K. “Our production is still partly affected but rest assured that we are doing our best to deliver new vehicles as quickly as possible.” New Toyota Veloz launched During the month of October, UMWT launched the much-anticipated Toyota Veloz as the successor to the Avanza. A more premium product than the MPV it replaces, the Veloz was already seeing good demand even before it was officially launch.

“Response to the new Veloz has been extremely positive, with over 7,000 orders received even before the model was launched,” Mr. Ravindran said. “This is not surprising as it is a Toyota, and the brand’s products are well known for high quality, durability and reliability. On top of trusted products, we go the ‘Extra Mile’ in providing the best ownership experience to every one of our customers.” Year-end deals For those shopping for a new car to celebrate the year-end festive season, UMWT is having a sales promotion with low monthly instalments starting from RM498 for the Yaris and RM598 for the Vios. For selected variants of both models, there is also an additional RM4,000 promotional offer.