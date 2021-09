BALAMURUGAN Suppiah emerged a new owner of a 2+1-room serviced apartment worth RM665,000 at The ERA@Duta North Kuala Lumpur by JKG Land Berhad, after winning the “Nissan Buy Car Win Home” contest.

A unique collaboration between Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd (ETCM) and JKG Land Berhad, the contest ran from December 2018 until December 2019 and the prize was only handed over to Balamurugan recently in a closed door ceremony due to the pandemic.

The contest garnered more than 11,000 participants within the said period and Balamurugan topped the contest and selection criteria that were based on vehicle registration, completed contest form with correct answers and most creative slogan.

“I was very surprised when I received the news that I won the serviced apartment. I like the Nissan X-Trail 2.0L because of its advanced technology and safety features, fuel efficiency and its unique third row seat. It was my wife who encouraged me to purchase the SUV and she deserves to be the biggest winner instead of me,” he said.

ETCM sales and marketing director Christopher Tan said: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all participants for your support towards this campaign and congratulations to Mr Balamurugan. At ETCM, we are committed in delivering quality products and the highest level of aftersales service, and we look forward to continually providing excellent customer experiences to all our customers.”

‘You Drive, We Donate’: Almera Turbo fuel efficiency charity drive

ETCM launched its “Nissan Almera Turbo Fuel Efficiency Charity Drive” campaign, a simple and fun challenge that encourages all Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo owners to help make a positive impact on the lives of people who faced sudden hardship due to the Covid-19 crisis.

All Almera 1.0L Turbo owners need to do is drive, submit their outstanding fuel economy result and ETCM will donate to selected charity organisations.

Participants also stand a chance to win an exclusive Nissan GT-R by Lego or a special edition Nissan Duffle Bag.

Join in three simple steps:

1. Take a photo of your average fuel economy result from the display meter.

2. Email your entry with your full name, vehicle number, contact number, Facebook account name and average fuel economy result picture to crd@tanchonggroup.com (participants may submit multiple entries but only the highest fuel economy result will be counted for both prize challenge and donation).

3. ETCM will donate RM1 for every one kilometre (RM1 = 1km) to selected charitable organisations and the amount will be based on total highest kilometres per litre (km/litre) recorded from each participant (results by VL variant will be converted from litres per 100km to km/litre).

The campaign runs from throughout this month and updated results will be shared via Nissan Malaysia Facebook page.