HONG Leong Yamaha Malaysia recently introduced two new colours for the 2020 Yamaha YZF-R15 – Race Blu and Black, which will be available from this month onwards.

The YZF-R15’s recommended basic sales price (without road tax, registration number plates and insurance) is still the same, at RM11,988.

“The recommended selling price is merely a guide and is subject to change by us,” said the company.