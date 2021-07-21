Two new senior leadership appointments at Mercedes-Benz Malaysia

MERCEDES-Benz Malaysia today announced two new senior leadership appointments – Sagree Sardien joins as president and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia and head of region, Mercedes-Benz Cars SEA II effective June 1 and Edmin Naidoo as the new vice-president of customer services Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia and SEA II effective July 1.

With over 20 years automotive experience and 13 years of those with Daimler, Sardien started as the head of operations in South Africa for Daimler’s fleet management division.

During her tenure, she held various leadership positions across the Daimler organisations in fleet operations, logistics, sales, product management and customer services, in South Africa.

In 2018, Sardien moved to Stuttgart, Germany, where she was the head of sales for “region overseas” markets, comprising Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, Egypt, Turkey and South Africa.

“I am excited to join the Malaysia and SEA II regional team. In the last few years, Mercedes-Benz has grown from strength to strength in the premium automotive segment in the region. It is an incredible and opportune time to join the company, and I look forward to contributing to the implementation of our ambition to shape the future of mobility and support the transformation of the automotive environment.”

Sardien was also responsible for the implementation of the Retail of the Future business model in the South African market, transforming the sales environment to Model D between 2016-2018, where Mercedes-Benz maintained the No.1 premium brand position in the country.

Edmin Naidoo has been with the Mercedes-Benz brand for over 25 years, with experience in the customer service retail and wholesale business.

Prior to taking on the current role here in Malaysia, Naidoo served as the director of customer services at Mercedes-Benz Australia Pacific, preceding his 15-year stint at Mercedes-Benz South Africa.

In collaboration with the customer service team of region overseas, Naidoo was also responsible for introducing best practice steering tools, digital KPI dashboards and customer services chat-bot for retailers, advancing the standards of digital transformation in the region.

Naidoo is passionate about introducing digitized concepts to the market, enabling customers and retailers to enjoy the advantages of the Digital Service Drive Transformation.

“We are entering an exciting time where innovation including data at the core allows us to create hyper-personalized ecosystems, where our customers can experience true Mercedes moments that are Best-in-Class. I am excited to join the SEA team to build upon our achievements in shaping the future of service products that offer our customers a Mercedes of Service Experience.”

Sardien’s appointment comes into effect as the incumbent, Dr Claus Weidner, completes his tenure in Malaysia since appointed in 2015 and Naidoo’s new role commences as Jeffrey Simon finishes his three-year term in Malaysia.