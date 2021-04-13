UD Trucks business transfer to Isuzu Motors and executive appointments

UD Trucks was recently acquired by Isuzu Motors from the Volvo Group, as part of the completion of the strategic alliance between the Volvo Group and Isuzu Motors.

Naoto Hakamata has been appointed chairman of UD Trucks and Tetsuya Aiba CFO of UD Trucks effective April 1.

Joachim Rosenberg, Volvo Group executive vice president, resigned as chairman of UD Trucks on March 31.

UD Trucks stated that within the framework of the strategic alliance, the company is well positioned to build a long-term and robust relationship with Volvo Group and Isuzu Motors, creating synergies over the long term. Together with Isuzu Motors, opportunities for UD Trucks include:

- Leveraging each other's strengths and economies of scale, especially in the area of heavy-duty trucks in Japan and across international markets.

- Exploring cooperation in the areas of purchasing and logistics, leveraging common technology, as well as the geographical footprint complementarity.

- Creating a strong base to continue to invest in technical development and innovations for world class products and services.

UD Trucks has built up a wealth of experience and expertise in the heavy-duty truck segment over 14 years together with the Volvo Group in the areas of technology, procurement, logistics, production and sales.

The company has also made concerted efforts to promote diversity, flexible ways of working and a global mindset that embraces change.

UD Trucks will continue to fulfil its brand promise of "Going the Extra Mile" and together with Isuzu Motors, strive to make life better for people and the planet.