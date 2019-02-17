Ultra-limited Porsche 718 Cayman SportDesign introduced

MORE than two years after making its debut in Malaysia, the 718 Cayman has now been treated to a sporty new option package with the introduction of the new 718 Cayman SportDesign Series by Sime Darby Auto Performance (SDAP) on Friday.

The series is available exclusively to 15 limited units, with five available in each of the following attractive exterior colours: Racing Yellow, Guards Red, and Carrara White Metallic.

Furthermore, the extensive list of options provided as standard includes a number of features designed to immerse the driver and passenger in the full Porsche experience and offers a competitive price advantage for interested buyers.

The highly exclusive car will be available for viewing across all Porsche Centres simultaneously.

“The 718 Cayman SportDesign Series is aimed particularly at drivers who appreciate a vehicle that is suitable for everyday use but do not want to sacrifice sportiness,” said SDAP CEO Christopher Hunter.

Design

The 718 Cayman SportDesign Series stands out from the 718 model line not only in terms of performance, but also in its visual design.

The result is a subtle carbon fibre design for an extra element of individualisation.

The new SportDesign Series also enhances the overall appearance, complemented by the SportDesign Package which has a unique front end with a newly designed front spoiler and rear apron.

The contrasting black accents on the door handles and the centrally positioned black tailpipes from the standard sports exhaust system gives the SportDesign Series its contrasting sporty appearance.

LED main headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) helps to ensure optimum visibility without hindering other road users.

At the rear, the three-dimensional design of the taillights incorporating four-spot brake lights leaves a lasting impression.

The vehicle rolls on the 20-inch wheels are available in either the Carrera S or Carrera Sport Wheel design. A forged one-piece alloy wheel in high gloss black completes the side view.

Interior

The accented colour of the exterior colour scheme, combined with the carbon decorative and black leather interior package makes the 718 Cayman SportDesign Series even more visually succinct.

For an even greater driving experience, the car is equipped with 14-way power seats that include comfort memory foam for the driver and front passenger.

To further complement the luxurious interior, a Bose Surround Sound System comes standard with 10 speakers, offers a total output of 505 watts, and provides a sophisticated audio experience of the highest calibre.

Performance

For the ambitious drivers, the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is fitted as standard.

This lowers the body of the 718 Cayman SportDesign by 10mm and offers for a sportier chassis tuning for greater agility.

To further enhance vehicle performance, the Sport Chrono Package and PDK, the 718 Cayman SportDesign Series is able to accelerate from zero to 100km/h in just under four seconds.

The 718 Cayman SportDesign Series is priced at RM625,000 and exclusively limited to only 15 units.

As with all vehicles sold by SDAP, it comes with a four-year warranty and free maintenance package for peace-of-mind ownership.

The stated price includes all applicable duties, except registration fee, road tax and insurance. Specifications and prices are subject to change without prior notice.