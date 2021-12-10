$!‘Ultra, modern’ new BT-50

THE all-new Mazda BT-50 pick-up truck, which is now officially open for booking, has been rebuilt from the ground up, bringing tough looks, comfort, rugged capability and class-leading safety technology to Malaysian customers.

It combines muscular proportions with Mazda’s iconic Kodo design language, conveying a sense of bold and powerful movement, even when standing still.

Its standard features include rear USB charging port, rear air ducts, grip assist handles, telescopic steering column, a large touchscreen infotainment system offering comprehensive functionality, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto function; and eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat, among many others.

Depending on variants, safety technologies in the Mazda BT-50 include seven airbags, Isofix rear seats, auto door lock, anti-lock braking system with electronic brake-force distribution as well as electronic stability control which includes the following functions: traction control system, hill launch assist and hill descent control. Rear differential lock also comes standard across all variants.

In the area of advanced safety, depending on variants, the BT-50 comes with a host of advanced safety technologies which includes automatic high beam, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning system, forward collision warning, auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

The BT-50 features two engine options – the 1.9-litre and 3.0-litre diesel units. A six-speed automatic transmission is available for both.

The BT-50 is currently fully-imported (CBU) from Thailand. The colour line-up includes Rock Grey Mica, Gunblue Mica, Ice White, Red Volcano Mica and True Black Mica; making a total of five colours available.

Selling prices (for West Malaysia, private registration, on-the-road without insurance) are RM124,179.20 for the 1.9L AT Double Cab (High) variant and RM143,218.40 for the 3.0L AT Double Cab (High Plus) variant, which include a five-year manufacturer warranty according to manufacturer’s standards, with a mileage limit of 100,000km, whichever comes first.

*All images shown are for illustration purposes only. It does not depict actual vehicle. Colours and specifications shown may vary from actual vehicles. Specifications may subject to change without prior notice.