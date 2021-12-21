UMW Toyota flood assist programme

IN response to the recent floods caused by unabated rains, UMW Toyota Motor is offering a special “Toyota Flood Assist Programme” to its customers impacted by the flood.

Toyota owners whose vehicles are affected can have a peace of mind and entrust their vehicle to UMW Toyota Motor as the programme is providing a 25% discount on total bill inclusive of parts and labour charges, free towing service, evaluation and quotation on expected repair cost which includes parts removal.

Company president Ravindran K said: “While nothing can fully compensate the loss and distress suffered by those affected by the flood, we hope that our Toyota Flood Assist Programme will provide some sort of relief to our fellow Malaysians.

“Our customers are very valuable to us and through this program, we want to ease some of their burden, even if it’s just by a little, to help those impacted get back on their feet quickly. We sincerely hope for the quickest possible recovery of these communities and the team at Toyota extends our heartfelt prayers for the safety of all Malaysians.”

For added relief, UMW Toyota Motor is also offering 0% interest “Easy Payment Plan” for eligible customers.

Ensuring that affected customers have access to the help and services they need for their vehicles damaged by the flood, all Toyota Service Centres and Body & Paint centres will remain open during this critical period.

Additionally, Toyota owners can contact Toyota’s 24SEVEN Road Assist for further assistance if needed.

The service is open to all Toyota owners and runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For assistance, flood-impacted Toyota owners can call our Toyota Toll Free Line: 1-800-8-869682 (1-800-8-TOYOTA).

For more details on the Toyota Flood Assist Programne, go to www.toyota.com.my. Terms and conditions apply.