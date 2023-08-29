UMW Toyota Introduces The Corolla GR Sport & Improved Corolla

A sporty family sedan

UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd (UMWT), the authorised distributor of Toyota vehicles in Malaysia, has officially introduced the all-new Toyota Corolla GR Sport and improved Toyota Corolla 1.8G and 1.8E into the Malaysian market. Corolla GR Sport In October 2019, the latest iteration of the Corolla was launched in Malaysia, presenting two variants: the Corolla 1.8G and Corolla 1.8E. Since then, the model has achieved remarkable global sales, surpassing 50 million units. Its enduring popularity within its segment is particularly evident among international manufacturers. The cars are brought into Malaysia as completely built-up units (CBUs) from Toyota’s regional manufacturing centre in Thailand.

The Corolla GR Sport, also known as the GR-S, becomes the third option in the GR Sport lineup. The current GR Sport models consist of the Vios GR Sport launched in December 2020, as well as the Corolla Cross GR Sport and Hilux GR Sport, both introduced in February 2023. Improved Corolla 1.8G and 1.8E The most recent updates to the Corolla encompass both aesthetic enhancements and the introduction or refinement of features. The refreshed Corolla’s frontal aspect showcases a novel glossy black lower grille that contributes to an elevated sense of sophistication. This grille features polygonal dots that imbue the vehicle with an “active” expression, causing the visual texture and appearance to transform depending on the vantage point and lighting conditions. Corolla IMP Across various lighting functions such as headlamps, turn signals, daytime running lights (DRL), rear combination lamps, as well as front and rear fog lamps, the Corolla employs enduring and energy-efficient LEDs. The Corolla 1.8G and 1.8E variants offer a selection of five body colours: Calestite Gray Metallic, Red Mica Metallic, Platinum White Pearl MC, Attitude Black, and an entirely new exterior colour called Metal Stream ME. In pursuit of enhanced environmental friendliness, Toyota has adopted the use of Toyota Super Olefin Polymer (TSOP) in various components such as the grille, hook cover, foglamp molding, and bumper. TSOP represents a recyclable thermoplastic resin characterized by its premium surface quality and robust rigidity. Both versions of the vehicle showcase fresh designs for their lightweight alloy wheels. The Corolla 1.8G model is fitted with 17-inch wheels featuring a multi-axis spoke arrangement that effectively communicates a sense of quality and sporty appeal. On the other hand, the Corolla 1.8E variant’s 16-inch wheels boast a simple yet dynamic twin-spoke style, complemented by a monochrome finish. The standard tire sizes are 225/45R17 for the Corolla 1.8G and 205/55R16 for the Corolla 1.8E. Additionally, the spare wheels provided are crafted from alloy rims and come equipped with tires of comparable size and type. The front seats of the Corolla have undergone a redesign to enhance comfort. The Corolla 1.8G comes standard with black combination leather upholstery that includes perforation for added style and comfort. Notably, the driver’s seat is equipped with 8-way power adjustment and adjustable lumbar support. Two different meter panels are offered, with the Corolla 1.8G featuring Optitron meters. Originally introduced in Lexus models, Optitron meters offer exceptionally clear displays regardless of lighting conditions. These meters can seamlessly switch between analog and digital displays, catering to the driver’s preference. A notable addition to the Improved Corolla 1.8G and the GR Sport is a 12.3-inch fully digital color display. This display offers four distinct visual designs (Casual, Smart, Tough, Sporty) and three layouts that drivers can easily switch between to align with their personal preferences. The display panel includes three Multi Information Display (MID) zones, two of which are integrated within the meters. These MIDs present various real-time information such as shift position, fuel consumption, and music track.

For the Corolla 1.8E, drivers are provided with a standard meter package exhibiting a sporty appearance. This package includes a 4.2-inch Multi Information Display (MID) featuring a TFT panel and color display, presenting valuable information throughout each journey. Furthermore, the infotainment system retains its 9-inch display panel, which also serves as the screen for the reverse camera, complete with guidelines for easy parking. The infotainment system supports Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Ready Connectivity, along with USB mirroring, AUX, and Bluetooth functionality. These features facilitate seamless connection of compatible smartphones, allowing users to access their favorite apps and play music via the touchscreen display panel. In keeping up with advancements in smartphone technology, the USB power port within the console box has been upgraded to Type C to accommodate more efficient Type C USB ports on smartphones. Additionally, for devices requiring higher power consumption, the traditional 12V socket with a 120W supply is also available. The Corolla 1.8G includes a wireless charging pad on the upper tray of the front console, following Qi standards. You can charge compatible smartphones by simply placing them on the charging area. To prevent the phone from moving, a clip has been added. For added convenience, the Smart Entry system is now available on the front passenger door. With the key fob nearby, you can lock/unlock the doors by touching the button on the door handle. Once inside, you can start the engine by pressing a button while holding the brake. Other standard features, depending on the variant, include dual-zone automatic air conditioning with rear vents, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with control buttons, automatic wipers that sense rain, an electrochromic rearview mirror, a manually operated rear sunshade, and tinted door visors. The Corolla 1.8G and GR Sport models are equipped with dual Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) that capture video footage from the front and rear of the vehicle. This feature can be valuable in case of disagreements following an accident. Moreover, both models come with a standard 3D Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) that offers an overhead and 360-degree view of the car, aiding in easier parking and maneuvering. Additionally, a standard Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) employs GPS and GSM technology to continuously track the car’s location. Operating as a security system, it enhances the chances of recovering the vehicle if it’s stolen. The system can also monitor and record factors like vehicle speed and operating conditions, with the data sent to a designated user via email. For those opting for the Corolla 1.8E, you have the option to include the dual DVRs, 3D PVM, and VTS at an additional cost during the purchase. These items would then be factored into the overall amount of the car’s financing through the H-P financing scheme. GR Sport The Corolla GR Sport shares a similar profile with the recently released Corolla 1.8G and 1.8E, but it has unique design cues that give it a sharper, more forceful appearance. The grille at the front of the car has a raised mesh pattern, and the lower part is wider and black in appearance. A front underbody shield is also included, giving the impression that the car is stanced lower. The GR Sport’s auto-retractable door mirrors stand apart from the other models because they are coated in black. In order to enhance its driving performance, it features enhanced elements such as exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels with a unique design and a Machine/Dark Gray Metallic coating. Wider 225/40R18 tires are also installed to provide improved traction and a more responsive steering experience. Additionally, a temporary spare wheel is included to address potential tire punctures. The Corolla GR Sport offers a selection of three exterior colours: Red Mica Metallic, Platinum White Pearl MC, and Attitude Black. It also has improved handling qualities thanks to the experience of Toyota Gazoo Racing, Toyota’s high-performance and motorsport branch. Shock absorbers, rear coil springs, and stabilisers are just a few of the parts that have undergone thorough adjustment. This tuning procedure has successfully reduced roll, pitch, and bounce through thorough track testing, resulting in more fluid suspension dynamics. Notably, even on uneven road surfaces, the stronger damping and improved driving dynamics have not reduced ride comfort. The vehicle’s straight-line stability and reactivity have also been improved, giving the driver more confidence when driving at higher speeds. The GR Sport has a black interior that complements the exterior of the car. Red stitching, along with red side shoulder covers and red accents on the door trim, can be seen on the seats, which are now designed to firmly encircle passengers. The striking logo is emblematic of the GR Sport and is sewn onto the front seat head restraints and rear boot lid. Powertrain The Corolla 1.8G, 1.8E and the Corolla GR Sport utilise the well-established 1.8-litre 2ZR-FE 4-cylinder DOHC 16-valve petrol engine with Dual VVT-i. This engine strikes a good balance between performance and fuel efficiency, generating 139PS at 6,400rpm and a peak torque of 172Nm at 4,000rpm.