UMW Toyota Motor Participates in UMW Green Shoots Initiative At Tanjung Tuan, Melaka

IN earlier years, car companies focussed mainly on their business – primarily sales and aftersales of new motor vehicles. But as they grew bigger and their role as Corporate Citizens became more significant, they also had to do their part for society and the communities they operate. This is done in many different ways – from supporting needy organisations and supporting events to activities that do something to protect the environment.

For UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT), its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities have been diverse and growing in importance has been those related to the environment. This is aligned with the commitment of Toyota Motor Corporation to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, not only for its products but also every aspect of its business operations globally.

One approach being taken is to ‘offset’ emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), the gas which is known to cause global warming to the extent that climate change is taking place. If climate changes become too severe, life on the planet will be at risk, hence the global efforts by governments and industries need to take serious action.

On UMWT’s part, besides starting to assemble hybrid electric vehicles locally which generate much lower levels of CO2, the company is also involved in a tree planting programme known as the UMW Green Shoots Initiative (UGS Initiative). This initiative supports Malaysia’s National 100 Million Trees Planting Campaign and also matches three objectives of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

This year, the UGS Initiative has been carried out during the Raptor Watch 2023 event organised by the Malaysian Nature Society at Tanjung Tuan, Melaka. The event is held annually and the public can observe the departure of migratory birds known as raptors from Malaysia to their breeding grounds in the northern hemisphere.

The event also aims to create awareness and ensure the continued conservation of the Tanjung Tuan Forest Reserve which is located in the vicinity of the Blue Lagoon and Cape Rachado in Port Dickson.

Planting of mangrove saplings will assist the rehabilitation of the mangrove swamp ecosystem in Tanjung Tuan which was destroyed as a result of an oil spill in 2020. Up to 6,100 trees will be planted by 250 volunteers made up of UMWT staff volunteers, students and teachers from University Putra Malaysia, Serdang (UPM) and Politeknik Port Dickson, Taylor’s University and members of the public.

“UMW Toyota Motor is proud to be helping to rehabilitate and preserve the environment through the UMW Green Shoots Initiative. As a good corporate citizen, we can provide resources to support efforts in addressing climate change and achieving carbon neutrality,” said Datuk Ravindran K. President of UMW Toyota Motor.

“Additionally, we have been assembling Hybrid Electric Vehicles in Malaysia since 2022 and will announce further plans on the electrification of the Toyota product range,” he said.