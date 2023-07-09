$!UMW Toyota Sales Growth Continues As Of August 2023

Portfolio expands with new Corolla GR Sport and 2023 Corolla IMP models

MW TOYOTA MOTOR experienced continued growth in August 2023, reporting a total monthly sales figure of 10,275 units for both Toyota and Lexus models. This includes 10,033 units sold under the Toyota brand and 242 units under the Lexus brand. This performance marks a notable increase from the total monthly sales of 8,349 units recorded in July 2023.

Furthermore, when considering the cumulative sales for the year up to August 2023, the total now stands at 67,283 units, in contrast to 61,639 units for the same period in the previous year. This demonstrates a substantial year-on-year growth of 9.2% in year-to-date sales for the first eight months of 2023. Additionally, the monthly sales achieved in August 2023 exhibited a 13% increase compared to the same month in the previous year.

Toyota has expanded its portfolio by introducing significant upgrades to the Toyota Corolla lineup. This includes the introduction of the Corolla GR Sport variant and the 2023 Corolla IMP (improvement) model. The Corolla GR Sport has a starting price of RM152,800 and the 2023 Corolla IMP model is priced from RM139,800.