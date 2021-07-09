$!UMW Toyota to mass-produce hybrid EVs

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) on Monday announced its direction and “exciting” plans for the future of the automotive industry in the country, as it champions carbon neutrality to pave the way for the mass production of hybrid electric vehicles (HEV).

‘Global vision, Malaysian effort’

The initiative is driven by Toyota Motor Corporation’s (TMC) global commitment to deliver “mobility for all” and produce “happiness for all” through its commitment towards a “Clean, Safe and Secure Society”.

To realise this, TMC has committed to carbon neutrality by 2050, in a practical and sustainable manner. It is also part of the plan to produce a full line-up of low-emission vehicles through its electrification plans; this will meet diversified mobility demands all over the world.

UMWT deputy chairman Akio Takeyama said: “This is indeed an exciting time for the Malaysian automotive industry and UMW Toyota Motor is fully charged and ready to champion this Malaysian dream. In order to achieve this, the most realistic, practical and immediate solution is Toyota hybrid electric technology and vehicles.

“The mass production and growing acceptance of HEV will lead to the entire automotive eco-system evolving to embrace a more conscious and concerted effort in reducing Malaysia’s carbon footprint.”

HEV is ‘immediate way forward’

Toyota is one of earliest pioneers of hybrid electric technology and has evolved and advanced the technology over the last 20-plus years.

As of today, it has sold more than 17 million HEVs, plug-in HEVs (PHEV), battery-electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) worldwide.

Toyota’s cumulative contribution to CO2 reduction equates to 17 million cars that has resulted in removing 140 million tonnes of CO2 or approximately 1.5 million conventional passenger vehicles per year over the past 20 years.

In April this year, Toyota announced an electric vehicle strategy that will result in 15 new BEVs released by 2025.

In total, Toyota is committed to have 70 electrified vehicle models by 2025, including vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel-cell electric, battery-electric and hybrid electric, towards offering a range of “diverse choices” for its customers.

In Malaysia, UMWT will invest a further RM270 million locally into expanding its current manufacturing operations and facility. This amount includes, amongst others, the introduction of a new and technologically-advanced generation of HEV.

That investment is on top of an earlier RM2 billion that went into the construction and commissioning of its new plant (pix) in Bukit Raja, Selangor.

Regarded as one of the most modern, most advanced and most efficient Toyota plants in Asia, the Bukit Raja facility is already well positioned at the forefront of Malaysia’s aspiration to becoming a regional automotive hub in energy efficient vehicles (EEV).

The plant’s environmental footprint includes the installation of 2MW of solar panels and in its ability to collect and recycle 156 cubic metres of rainwater.

It also holds the distinction of featuring the lowest volatile organic compound emissions in Asia with the installation of a regenerative thermal oxidiser.

“Toyota hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) are at their most advanced today, and presents itself as the most realistic, immediate, economical and practical solution for mass market production and sale in terms of reduced CO2 emission, convenient usage, and price acceptance by customers,” said Takeyama.

For Malaysian car buyers, the local manufacturing of Toyota HEVs would translate into advancing into a new era of motoring, one that gives them access to the latest and most innovative technologies, at a price point that is practical and accessible to the greater masses.