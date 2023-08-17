Upcoming Ford Experience Hub & Ranger Raptor Tour Locations

SIME DARBY AUTO CONNEXION (SDAC) , the exclusive distributor of Ford vehicles in Malaysia, is launching the Ford Experience Hub tour, showcasing the Next-Generation Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel. This tour will visit two locations in August and September.

The tour will take place at Queensbay Mall (Ground Floor, North Atrium) in Penang from 16th to 20th August. Later, from 20th to 24th September 2023, the Ford Experience Hub will be hosted at Setia City Mall in Shah Alam, Selangor.

The company’s ongoing evolution is focused on delivering increased value to customers. This commitment is reflected through the Ford Experience Hub, a dynamic interactive venue tailored for the Ford community. Within this space, both current owners and enthusiasts have the opportunity to engage with the brand, gain insights into next-generation vehicles and customer-centric programs, and take advantage of exclusive promotional offers.

Exclusive offers available solely at the Ford Experience Hub include:

- Customers who take delivery of the Next-Gen Ranger Raptor 2.0L Bi-Turbo Diesel will receive a distinctive Baja 1000-themed Raptor 2.0L Diesel T-shirt.

- Customers who reserve any other Next-Gen Ranger model will receive a complimentary duffle bag upon vehicle delivery.

- Customers opting for any Next-Gen Everest model will enjoy a premium camping chair upon vehicle delivery.

- Customers securing a Ford Ranger Getaways will instantly receive a steel tumbler.

Furthermore, patrons reserving the Ranger Raptor will also benefit from an RM500 discount on a Ford Ranger Getaways. This exclusive offer, accessible only at the Ford Experience Hub, is valid until 31st August 2023 and applies to vehicle delivery.

Additionally, visitors have the opportunity to explore and acquire the latest collection of Ford lifestyle merchandise while at the Ford Experience Hub.

Meanwhile, next-gen owners have the chance to delve into the details of the Ford Inner Circle program and the corresponding advantages in store for them. These benefits encompass a comprehensive refresher briefing and a personalised session led by a Ford Expert, aimed at enhancing their familiarity with their recently acquired vehicle. Additionally, they have the privilege of accessing a 30 percent discount on a Ford Ranger Getaways by using their designated privilege card code.

It’s worth noting that SDAC spearheads both the Ford Ranger Getaways and Ford Inner Circle initiatives, which are tailor-made exclusively for esteemed customers in Malaysia.