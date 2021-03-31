$!Updated, ‘more competent’ 2020 Proton X70 launched

THE 2020 Proton X70 was launched today, where the SUV is available in four variants. Their prices are: Standard 2WD (RM94,800), Executive 2WD (RM106,800), Premium 2WD (RM119,800) and Premium X 2WD (RM122,800). All prices exclude insurance.

Built on a completely new production line at the company’s refurbished plant in Tanjung Malim, the 2020 Proton X70 brings a host of features and new technology that “further increase the value proposition of the award winning vehicle”. Proton also stated that the refreshed X70’s product quality audits show it now exceeds the standards of its predecessor.

Among the new things owners can look forward in the new 2020 X70 are increased torque, improved fuel economy as well as a new gearbox. The most important technological enhancement is the introduction of a seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7-DCT) in place of the six-speed Automatic Transmission (6AT) previously used.

As a result of taller ratios, the new gearbox helps to reduce fuel consumption by 13% to 7.6 litres/100km. It also results in much smoother and quicker gear changes resulting in a superior driving experience. The new 7-DCT also included a new engine map, boosting the SUV’s torque output, meaning there is 5% more torque now, bringing its measured twisting force up to 300Nm, from 1,750rpm to 4,000rpm.

Combined with the quicker shifting gearbox the SUV has shaved 1 second off its 0-100km/h dash time, allowing it to accomplish the sprint in 9.5 seconds. Aside from the mechanical improvements, Proton also added enhancements to the interior. Premium and Premium X variants now receive ventilated front seats that allow cool air to circulate to the driver and front seat passenger.

Further enhancing the practicality of the SUV is the inclusion of a powered tailgate, which is available from the Executive variant. The feature is height adjustable allowing for hassle free access to the boot and is supplemented by a foot sensor for the top-two specification levels. Regardless of variant, the split-folding rear seat back now has a recline function to adjust the rake of the rear seats and boost passenger comfort.

Proton claimed that the 2020 X70 was put through over 2 million kilometres of testing, in an effort to ensure the robustness of the vehicle and its systems. Out of that, the SUV also received an improved ride thanks to adjustments to the suspension. Equipment, safety Similar to its predecessor, the 2020 Proton X70 is offered in four distinct variants though the line-up has been altered.

The Standard variant still kicks off the range followed by the Executive. The AWD Executive has been dropped, so the next variant is the Premium with the all-new Premium X topping the range.

All variants are offered with the Integrated Cockpit Information System system that made its debut in the previous model. Featuring an embedded eSIM card, the system offers online music streaming, navigation, weather forecasts and voice recognition via an 8-inch Android based touchscreen interface. Also carried over is the Proton Link app, allowing owners to stay connected to their vehicle via their mobile device and creating a driving profile based on distance travelled, fuel economy and journey times while keeping them informed of service intervals.

Powering the 2020 X70 is the same 1.8-litre turbocharged direct injection engine. The safety equipment for all variants include six airbags, rear seat Isofix mounts with top tether anchorage, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Auto Brake Hold, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Hold Assist (HHA), Hill Descent Control (HDC) and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS).