$!Updated Toyota Harrier Open For Booking, Priced From RM274,000

Officially imported models come with a 5-year warranty and aftersales support

AUTHORISED Toyota dealerships are now accepting bookings for an updated Toyota Harrier which will soon be launched in Malaysia by UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT). The current generation has been in the market since February 2021 and now gets an improved look and feel. The new Harrier, with a Dynamic Force 2-litre engine, will be available in Luxury and Special Edition versions and a choice of 5 exterior colours – Slate Grey Metallic, Precious Black, Steel Blonde Metallic, Dark Blue Metallic and Platinum White Pearl – with the Special Edition having an exclusive Metallic Red finish. The on-the-road price without insurance will be from RM274,000.

At this time, UMWT is only giving brief details about the model. Key improvements include a Panoramic View Monitor and updated Toyota Safety Sense system with features such as the Pre- Collision Brake detection, Lane Departure Alert and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control.

Like other recent Toyota models, the Harrier is designed around Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA) with the GA-K platform. TNGA’s versatility and flexibility allows it to be used for sedans like the Corolla and also SUVs like the RAV4 and Harrier, and even electrified models like the Prius. Besides creating a highly rigid body structure, the centre of gravity is also lower which enhances stability, handling, agility and ride comfort.

Buying from authorised dealers means that the vehicle comes with a factory-backed warranty (5 years) and more importantly, aftersales support. These are important to owners to ensure not only that their vehicle is maintained properly but also when there are technical updates or recalls involving the vehicle. Healthy sales growth Meanwhile, the company reports a healthy growth in sales volume with the end of the third quarter of 2022. Total sales for the month of September were 9,233 units, comprising 9,098 units of Toyota vehicles and 135 units of Lexus vehicles. Cumulative sales for the first 9 months of the year reached 70,872 units (Toyota + Lexus), a substantial 54% increase over the same period in 2021 when only 46,118 units were delivered. However, it should be noted that last year saw lockdowns that forced business operations to be limited which had a severe impact.