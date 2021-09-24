$!Upgraded D400 now in stores

MOTOSIKAL dan Enjin Nasional Sdn Bhd (Modenas) recently introduced the newly-upgraded “sports tourer” model, the Modenas Dominar D400.

It had received several technical upgrades including two new colour options as compared to the 2018 model, with a recommended selling priced of RM13,997 (excluding insurance and road tax).

Modenas CEO Roslan Roskan said this latest addition is one of the most highly-anticipated models by Malaysians.

In terms of its technical improvements, new style and affordability; he is confident that it will be a popular model.

Some of the “most impressive” upgrades the model received compared to its predecessor are: new upside-down fork that replaces the conventional telescopic fork, a twin barrel exhaust system paired to a double overhead camshaft 373cc liquid cooled engine with DTS-i technology that is capable of producing maximum power of 39.5hp and 35Nm of torque.

“The upgraded model surely promises a more powerful and memorable riding experience. The Modenas Dominar D400UG is the most affordable premium ‘Sports Tourer’ model in its market segment.

“To all of you who have been patiently waiting for the arrival of this model into the Malaysian market, your wait is finally over,” said Roslan.

“Thank you all for faithfully waiting, with all the latest upgrades and current price tag on it, this bike will surely be a great investment for all of you, the adventure tourers out there.”

The latest Dominar D400 features a 320mm front and 230mm rear disc brakes, paired to a “dual channel” anti-lock braking (ABS) system.

Also, its rear is equipped with an adjustable Nitrox monoshock absorber that allows its rider to tune it according to their riding needs.

In addition to that, the model also comes with an assist and slipper clutch system that will help during sudden change of gears.

More stylish than ever, the variant’s fuel tank-pad also receives a new carbon fibre finishing as well as a Dominar logo stamped on its pillion seat.

The fully-digital LCD instrument console is complete with speed reading, rpm counter, fuel gauge, odometer and gear indicator.

Its automatic headlights are of the LED mosaic type, which is able to provide clear lighting especially at night, which allows riders to be seen from 1.5km away.

The Dominar D400 is now available in two new colour options - “Savanna Green” and “Charcoal Black”.