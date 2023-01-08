$!V8 To Power The Ford Mustang For As Long As Possible

THE Ford Mustang’s V8 engine is a crucial component of its character, and the business has no plans to replace it with batteries and an electric motor anytime soon.

Ford has vowed to continue selling the Mustang with an internal combustion engine and has no intention of discontinuing the model’s drivetrain. Unlike competitors Chevrolet and Dodge, whose current Mustang rivals are being killed off, with the former’s Camaro coupe and the latter’s Challenger coupe and Charger sedan due to cease production in 2024.

Ford said that it will continue to produce the V8 engine for “as long as we can,” adding that it hasn’t yet decided when the eight-cylinder engine will be phased out.

However, Ford might have to change those plans, though, due to rules from the government. To cope with the changing regulations, automakers are reducing engine size and incorporating turbochargers.

Ford disregarded specifying how it intended to maintain the V8 in the Mustang but did add that it is “always testing everything.” Synthetic fuels are one option that might maintain the combustion engine. Porsche, Stellantis, and other automakers are testing e-fuel as part of their investigation into the alternative technology.

Ford claims there is still space for further lowering CO2 emissions despite improving the efficiency of its fourth-generation “Coyote” V8 for the most recent Mustang. Ford is hoping that the new Mustang will draw in younger customers. Since the Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro are no longer produced, the Mustang will no longer face crosstown rivalry.