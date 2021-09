ASTON Martin Kuala Lumpur has introduced the customised Vantage in Liquid Crimson, the first Vantage with the new optional front grille in Malaysia. Last year, Aston Martin announced the new grille style to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Vantage nameplate; the “vaned” grille, seen on many legendary Aston Martins, has become a design feature of the marque and is now available for Vantage.

The grille offers a softer and more refined front-end choice in comparison to the standard aggressive and muscular Vantage design that Aston Martin Kuala Lumpur launched in 2018. Featuring five horizontal vanes, it also includes a more subtle bumper and splitter design to work in harmony with the new grille.

The grille can be specified in either Silver or Black colour options, to perfectly complement the aesthetic and match the other trim choices available on the exterior of the Vantage models. Aside from the new grille, the Vantage Liquid Crimson also features the newly-introduced options by Aston Martin Lagonda this year – with the Black Wings badges and the 20-inch Snowflake rims, the latter 6.23kg lighter than the standard cast rims.

Added with the exterior black package (black painted grille, mirror caps, roof panel, window surround finisher, rear diffuser insert and blades), it injects an “extra boost of energy to its sportiness”. “The Liquid Crimson exterior, deep and luxurious, emphasises the passion behind the Aston Martin brand. The lustrous colour’s liquid-like quality highlights every body feature, accentuates every line and flatters every curve with an exuberant dynamism that makes you want to get in and drive,” says the company.

“Aston Martin is renowned for its leather and Vantage Liquid Crimson’s interior features the Caithness leather, a very high-end, soft and natural product choice to create a luxury interior. “The key to this luxury feel is milling, which is a softening process when manufacturing leather – the longer the leather is milled, the softer and more luxurious the leather will feel.” The leathers are available in either monotone or duotone split pattern. The Vantage Liquid Crimson’s interior features duotone environment, with the combination of Obsidian Black and Lords Red. It highlights the beautiful curves of the Vantage’s interior environment.

A mix of exterior black package with luxurious exterior paint colour and interior finishing, the Vantage Liquid Crimson is customised for the perfect blend between luxury and performance. This customised unit (pix) was sold immediately after its arrival in Malaysia to a local businessman.