THE 2021 Range Rover Velar 2.0L R-Dynamic is refreshed with an enhanced interior design, improvements to the Driver Assistance Systems, Pivi Pro – an all-new intuitive infotainment system, and several other features including an Electronic Air Suspension.

The enhanced interior of the Velar takes inspiration from analogous industries such as interior design, fashion and consumer electronics to give the new interior a significant visual uplift.

Noticeable changes include a new toggle shifter and a new steering wheel design with integrated smart buttons and hands-on wheel detection feature.

It also comes with a host of innovative features that enhances the experience of everyone on board, including the premium cabin lighting, 10-inch dual touch screen, a 12.3-inch Interactive driver display, a coloured head-up display and more.

Driver Assistance Systems have been upgraded with a 3D surround camera that provides the driver with a 3-dimensional view around the Velar which makes manoeuvring across different terrains easier – displaying several views simultaneously including a 3D perspective view plan from above and ClearSight ground view.

Inspired by the latest mobile devices, Pivi Pro, Jaguar Land Rover’s all-new infotainment system is customisable to display information that is most relevant to the driver and can be directly accessed in two taps or less.

Users can also connect two smart phones at once so driver and passenger can enjoy hands-free connectivity without having to swap connection.