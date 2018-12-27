Vespa Primavera celebrates ‘Fabulous first 50 years’

NAZA Premira Sdn Bhd, the official distributor of the Vespa brand, on Saturday launched the Primavera 50th Anniversary Edition, a special series released by Piaggio, in conjunction with the Primavera’s glorious celebration of 50 years since its first introduction in 1968.
The Primavera is a legendary model for Vespa, being one of the most spectacular commercial successes in Vespa’s history.
With a personality that is youthful, agile, innovative, safe and environmentally-friendly, today’s Vespa Primavera embodies all the values that made it successful, inheriting the freshness and joie de vivre of its predecessor.
Naza Corporation Holdings Sdn Bhd group CEO of automotive group Datuk Samson Anand George said: “Originally introduced in 1968, the revolutionary Vespa Primavera is the first version of the iconic Vespa scooters.
“The legendary Primavera’s small size and nimble performance represents the dream and freedom of the youths and remains one of the most successful scooters in Vespa’s history.
”Best known for its agility and practicality with an Italian flair, the Primavera for many symbolises a smart and sophisticated way to go about town.
“Naza Premira is proud to introduce the Primavera 50th Anniversary Edition here to the young and young-at-heart who appreciate a timeless icon for a stylish, free-spirited ride.”
The Vespa Primavera 50th Anniversary Edition is equipped with a 150cc engine, latest generation four-stroke engines, with high performance and fuel efficiency.
New aspects include the distinctive “tie” featured on the front and the chrome crest on the front mudguard.
In addition, the most important new feature comes from the size of the wheel rims – 12 inches, which are made of aluminium alloy with a new five-spoke design, and they are the largest in Vespa's history.
This provides greater stability, improves safety, and strengthens the holding on all surfaces and road conditions.
The LED lighting technology, now adopted for both the front headlight and the rear light, helps to boost safety as well.
The latest Primavera stands out with its new Light Blue and Brown (matte finish) colours with coordinated saddles, the sleek grey finish of the five-spoke wheels and of course the elegant logo on the back.
As always in the history of Vespa, the new Primavera offers a wide range of accessories to customise your vehicle and improve riding comfort.
The top box designed for Primavera is painted entirely in the same colour as the vehicle, is enhanced by the famous chromed Vespa logo in relief, and can hold a full-face helmet.
The top box can be finished with a backrest, covered in the same material as the seat. The chromium-plated base where the top box is mounted can also be used as a luggage rack.
Maximum protection is ensured by the anti-chip, high quality, methacrylate windscreen, customised with the Vespa logo, the support rods have a clear finish in line with the other aesthetic details.
The Vespa Primavera can also be fitted with a flyscreen – available in both transparent and tinted material – that elegantly completes the vehicle's design.
The chrome-plated front and rear luggage racks are also one of the most classic accessories of every Vespa and testify the great traveller spirit that every Vespa has always possessed.
The new Vespa Primavera is no exception. The front side and rear chrome protections elegantly finish the vehicle and protect the bodywork.
The electronic anti-theft device and the mechanical saddle – handlebar anti-theft device are also available for the Vespa Primavera, in addition to a line of other anti-theft devices.
The Vespa Primavera cover is characterised by the metal Vespa logo and ensures maximum stability even at high speed.
The top box bag, in natural or black leather and fully hand crafted, adds an additional precious touch to the Vespa Primavera.
In addition, genuine leather saddles and “Elegance” graphics make the Vespa even more unique.
The Vespa Primavera 50th Anniversary Edition starts at RM16,300 on-the-road without insurance.
Naza Premira Sdn Bhd is also offering a fantastic financing package in collaboration with AEON Credit, where the Primavera 50th Anniversary Edition together with all Primavera, Sprint and GTS models can be purchased at a low 6.0% interest rate per annum.
On top of that, enjoy a one-year extended warranty and high margin of financing at 90% for extra peace of mind with every Vespa purchased via Aeon Credit.
This campaign is valid from Dec 22 until March 31 and available at selected Vespa authorised dealers nationwide.