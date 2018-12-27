Vespa Primavera celebrates ‘Fabulous first 50 years’

NAZA Premira Sdn Bhd, the official distributor of the Vespa brand, on Saturday launched the Primavera 50th Anniversary Edition, a special series released by Piaggio, in conjunction with the Primavera’s glorious celebration of 50 years since its first introduction in 1968.

The Primavera is a legendary model for Vespa, being one of the most spectacular commercial successes in Vespa’s history.

With a personality that is youthful, agile, innovative, safe and environmentally-friendly, today’s Vespa Primavera embodies all the values that made it successful, inheriting the freshness and joie de vivre of its predecessor.

Naza Corporation Holdings Sdn Bhd group CEO of automotive group Datuk Samson Anand George said: “Originally introduced in 1968, the revolutionary Vespa Primavera is the first version of the iconic Vespa scooters.

“The legendary Primavera’s small size and nimble performance represents the dream and freedom of the youths and remains one of the most successful scooters in Vespa’s history.

”Best known for its agility and practicality with an Italian flair, the Primavera for many symbolises a smart and sophisticated way to go about town.

“Naza Premira is proud to introduce the Primavera 50th Anniversary Edition here to the young and young-at-heart who appreciate a timeless icon for a stylish, free-spirited ride.”

The Vespa Primavera 50th Anniversary Edition is equipped with a 150cc engine, latest generation four-stroke engines, with high performance and fuel efficiency.

New aspects include the distinctive “tie” featured on the front and the chrome crest on the front mudguard.

In addition, the most important new feature comes from the size of the wheel rims – 12 inches, which are made of aluminium alloy with a new five-spoke design, and they are the largest in Vespa's history.

This provides greater stability, improves safety, and strengthens the holding on all surfaces and road conditions.

The LED lighting technology, now adopted for both the front headlight and the rear light, helps to boost safety as well.

The latest Primavera stands out with its new Light Blue and Brown (matte finish) colours with coordinated saddles, the sleek grey finish of the five-spoke wheels and of course the elegant logo on the back.

As always in the history of Vespa, the new Primavera offers a wide range of accessories to customise your vehicle and improve riding comfort.