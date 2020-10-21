$!Volkswagen aftersales go digital

IN line with its core principal of “digital first”, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has taken further steps to digitalise its aftersales to offer safe, professional aftersales care to its owners with Online Service Booking and Service Cam services.
Customers are now able to book their service appointments from the comfort of their homes with Online Service Booking.
Available on both desktop and mobile, the process is easy and convenient as customers only just need to select their preferred dealership, preferred date and time, key in their vehicle details; an aftersales advisor will then be in touch to confirm the appointment booking.
Another digital-first is Service Cam, which complements the next service step to offer convenience to Volkswagen owners.
Owners now have more flexibility with their time after sending their vehicle in, while still be able to make informed decisions without having to physically be at the service centre.
With Service Cam, their respective service advisors will share a detailed walkthrough video of the vehicle along with recommendations on parts replacements, if required.
This service only highlights parts that are not covered within the scheduled service maintenance, after which the customer can review these parts to decide whether to accept or decline the job.
All Volkswagen dealerships have taken steps to reinforce the strict precautionary guidelines set by the Malaysian Government to ensure the safety and peace of mind of Volkswagen customers.
These stringent hygiene processes are part of the Volkswagen #Safehands initiative - and now the move towards digitalizing aftersales work to provide even more assurance to customers to “return” to Volkswagen dealerships in the “new normal”, especially those who may not feel comfortable waiting at the service centre or being out of their homes.
Service Cam further complements #Safehands contactless initiatives as the customer only needs to drop off their key and confirm vehicle acceptance and undergo 5-Star Service Check digitally.
Any additional repair work needed is sent via video link to the customer, together with an e-quotation so that the customer can make an informed decision.
Finally, once the vehicle is ready, any explanation of the invoice followed by vehicle handover will also be done via Service Cam. The customer will be able to make an electronic payment and collect the vehicle.
Additionally, Volkswagen owners are urged to take advantage of current aftersales promotions, which include Repair Packages for vehicles older than five years.
The Repair Package offers owners up to RM1,394 savings on shock absorbers and up to RM992 savings on brakes.
Available packages are for front absorbers, rear absorbers, front and rear brake and discs.
For added assurance, not only are the main parts changed, but other relevant component parts such as nuts and bolts are replaced to ensure better performance and safety as per the manufacturer repair process.
Other benefits include a two-year warranty for peace of mind that only genuine parts are used.