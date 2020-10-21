$!Volkswagen aftersales go digital

IN line with its core principal of “digital first”, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has taken further steps to digitalise its aftersales to offer safe, professional aftersales care to its owners with Online Service Booking and Service Cam services.

Customers are now able to book their service appointments from the comfort of their homes with Online Service Booking.

Available on both desktop and mobile, the process is easy and convenient as customers only just need to select their preferred dealership, preferred date and time, key in their vehicle details; an aftersales advisor will then be in touch to confirm the appointment booking.

Another digital-first is Service Cam, which complements the next service step to offer convenience to Volkswagen owners.

Owners now have more flexibility with their time after sending their vehicle in, while still be able to make informed decisions without having to physically be at the service centre.

With Service Cam, their respective service advisors will share a detailed walkthrough video of the vehicle along with recommendations on parts replacements, if required.

This service only highlights parts that are not covered within the scheduled service maintenance, after which the customer can review these parts to decide whether to accept or decline the job.

All Volkswagen dealerships have taken steps to reinforce the strict precautionary guidelines set by the Malaysian Government to ensure the safety and peace of mind of Volkswagen customers.