$!Volkswagen Arteon R-Line 4MOTION Now Introduced With IQ.DRIVE

The high-resolution 11.7-inch Digital Cockpit displays critical information where it is required behind the steering wheel. The 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system offers wireless App-Connect to Apple Car Play and Android Auto, as well as voice and gesture control. The touchscreen also has split-screen views that may be customised.

The Arteon’s large interior is sleek yet sporty, with R-Line silver trim and a redesigned steering wheel. Driver features are creative, intuitive, and customizable, with information conveniently available through the Digital Cockpit and Discover Pro infotainment system.

Three metallic colours are available: Manganese Grey, Lapiz Blue and Pyrite Silver; as well as two pearl-effect colours: Deep Black and Oryx White.

The front headlights have Dynamic Cornering Lights, and the LED 3D rear taillights have sequential turn signals. The Arteon includes an All Weather Light for increased visibility in inclement weather and low-light conditions.

The Arteon’s classy looks conceal a remarkable performance. The Arteon makes a striking statement with its recognisable design and distinct lines. A strong character line wraps around the entire vehicle, visually compressing the body volume downward and giving it a dynamic aspect.

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has unveiled the updated flagship Arteon R-Line 4MOTION, which now includes the IQ.DRIVE technology.

Drivers can personalise their journey with up to 15 customizable increments and five different driving modes: Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, and Individual.

Powertrain

The 2.0L TSI turbocharged engine delivers 280PS and 350Nm of torque under the hood. The fastback accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds when equipped with a 7-speed wet clutch DSG direct shift transmission. It also has a claimed 7.4L/100km fuel efficiency.

According to VW, its handling is exceptional because of the 4MOTION all-wheel drive system, which sends power to the rear wheels as needed for improved traction and control on the road.

Safety

Front Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Side Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Assist are all standard features on the Arteon. The Rear Cross Traffic Alert informs drivers in reverse of impending objects at an angle of 180 degrees and up to 50 metres at speeds of up to 12 kilometres per hour.

The 360° Area View technology projects a 360° view from four strategically placed cameras, effectively allowing the driver to monitor his surroundings for total parking convenience.

Other safety features include Post Collision Braking System, which reduces the likelihood of a second collision following the first; Intelligent Crash Response System (ICRS), which takes preventive measures during an accident by cutting fuel supply, unlocking doors, and turning on hazard lights; and Electronic Different Lock (XDS), which improves traction and reduces understeer.

The Arteon comes standard with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), and Brake Assist (BA), as well as an Active Bonnet for pedestrian safety. The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System monitors individual tyre pressures, and Manoeuvre Braking applies brakes automatically when it detects an object at speeds of up to 10km/h.

Other features

When it comes to spaciousness, the Arteon is unrivalled. Its large rear hatch opens to reveal a class-leading 563-litre cargo space. Furthermore, the Easy Open and Easy Close function allows for hands-free opening and delayed closing of the boot, allowing the driver to remove items with both hands with ease.

Price

The updated Arteon R-Line 4MOTION has a recommended retail price (RRP) of RM299,990. It comes with three years of free maintenance, a five-year unlimited mileage guarantee, and five years of roadside assistance.

Bookings and test drives can be made at any approved Volkswagen dealership around the country.