VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) today announced a reduction on the prices of its models of up to RM9,484, following the announcement on the sales tax exemption.

This adjustment will take effect on June 15 till Dec 31.

Locally-assembled Volkswagen models are the Polo, Vento, Tiguan and Passat, while the Golf family, consisting of the R-Line, GTI and R are fully imported.

With the sales tax exemption, customers can expect savings of up to RM3,881 on the Tiguan, RM6,133 on the Passat, and RM4,884 on the Golf R-Line.

Below are the updated prices of all Volkswagen model (model, previous price and updated price):

- Polo: RM74,990, RM74,060.

- Polo Join: RM81,990, RM81,060.

- Vento Comfortline: RM84,690, RM83,709.

- Vento Comfortline Join: RM91,690, RM90,709.

- Vento Highline: RM91,490, RM89,077.

- Vento Highline Join: RM98,490, RM96,077.

- Tiguan Highline: RM165,990, RM162,108.

- Tiguan Highline Join: RM175,990, RM172,108.

- Passat Elegance: RM187,990, RM181,856.

- Golf R-Line: RM173,390, RM168,505.

- Golf GTI: RM246,490, RM238,857.

- Golf R: RM304,390, RM294,905.

- Beetle Sport: RM152,390, RM152,390.

All prices stated are recommended retail prices and do not include registration and insurance.

VPCM managing director Erik Winter welcomes the sales tax exemption as beneficial for car buyers at the end of the day.

“We are always working towards making German engineering affordable to Malaysians. This good news translates to more savings for car buyers and offers a much-needed boost to the automotive sector made that has been dormant during the movement control order.”

On top of the price reduction, customers can continue to enjoy ongoing promotions and services at Volkswagen, such as six-month free instalment for Tiguan units registered by June 30, online rebates exclusive on the Volkswagen eShowroom and free home delivery service for customers.

All Volkswagen models come with three years free maintenance, five years manufacturer’s warranty and five years roadside assistance.