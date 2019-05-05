Volkswagen celebrates the ‘spirit of togetherness’

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is celebrating the upcoming festive season with an array of special sales and aftersales deals, in the spirit of unity and togetherness.

The German brand is now offering additional savings on selected models, low interest rate of 1.88% per annum for the award-winning Passat and a RM1,000 petrol card for all models booked and registered from now till June 30.

VPCM says the “Togetherness” campaign does not just celebrate happiness, harmony and the love of good food amongst friends, family and loved ones, but also that there is a Volkswagen waiting for everyone.

“With such great deals, all that needs to be done is to test drive the model of choice – because after all, a Volkswagen is better experienced than explained.”

The details of the great deals are listed below: