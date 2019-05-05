Volkswagen celebrates the ‘spirit of togetherness’

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is celebrating the upcoming festive season with an array of special sales and aftersales deals, in the spirit of unity and togetherness.
The German brand is now offering additional savings on selected models, low interest rate of 1.88% per annum for the award-winning Passat and a RM1,000 petrol card for all models booked and registered from now till June 30.
VPCM says the “Togetherness” campaign does not just celebrate happiness, harmony and the love of good food amongst friends, family and loved ones, but also that there is a Volkswagen waiting for everyone.
“With such great deals, all that needs to be done is to test drive the model of choice – because after all, a Volkswagen is better experienced than explained.”
The details of the great deals are listed below:
“Peace of mind is always a priority for anyone traveling, and with the recent heatwave, Volkswagen owners can enjoy a complimentary air-conditioning check at all authorised Volkswagen service centres and ‘balik kampung’ in comfort this Hari Raya.
“Owners who are due for an air-conditioner service or filter replacement will enjoy additional 20% discount from now till June 30.”
VPCM is also offering an ongoing tyre promotion for those thinking of changing their tyres before the Hari Raya celebrations.
“Continental tyres go from as low as RM184 and receive additional benefits such as free installation, alignment and balancing depending on the different tyre packages.”
The tyre promotion will end on June 30.
Volkswagen owners are invited to download the Volkswagen Cares mobile app this festive season and join the 10,000 users who are already part of the Volkswagen Cares mobile all family.
With exclusive Hari Raya Packets to be redeemed, great owner rewards as well as useful tips and emergency number, be sure not to miss out on everything up on offer.
All Volkswagen cars come with three years free maintenance, five years unlimited mileage warranty and five years roadside assistance.
To qualify for the campaign, vehicle bookings must be made within the promotion period and is subject to terms and conditions while stocks last.