Volkswagen CNY deals

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is ushering in the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) by offering attractive festive deals for everyone.

Fans of Volkswagen can look forward to auspicious deals of RM1,000 ang pow rebate, RM3,500 eShowroom savings and sales tax exemption for the Arteon R-Line 4Motion, Passat Elegance, Tiguan Allspace Highline and the Tiguan Allspace R-Line.

Additionally, the Passat Elegance comes with RM2,500 rebate and one-year of free petrol.

VPCM makes ownership easier with three years of free maintenance and five years unlimited mileage warranty.