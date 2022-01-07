VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is ushering in the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) by offering attractive festive deals for everyone.
Fans of Volkswagen can look forward to auspicious deals of RM1,000 ang pow rebate, RM3,500 eShowroom savings and sales tax exemption for the Arteon R-Line 4Motion, Passat Elegance, Tiguan Allspace Highline and the Tiguan Allspace R-Line.
Additionally, the Passat Elegance comes with RM2,500 rebate and one-year of free petrol.
VPCM makes ownership easier with three years of free maintenance and five years unlimited mileage warranty.
All Volkswagen dealerships nationwide will be organising a showroom event on Jan 15-16 with test drives available.
To ensure road safety during the upcoming festivity, VPCM is providing free vehicle check at all its authorised service centres.
Owners can now conveniently schedule an appointment through the Volkswagen Cares app.
There is a complimentary car disinfectant kit for owners who spend a minimum of RM800 for any service from Jan 13 onwards.
The gift is also available with ozone or mist treatment, as well as for those who replace high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) or charcoal air-conditioner filter.
With the option to spread the bill over six or 12 months at 0% interest rate (terms and conditions apply), Volkswagen’s easy payment plan makes it more affordable for owners to service and repair their vehicle during the festive season too.
The Volkswagen CNY deals end on Feb 28.