$!Volkswagen Fest Returns On October 15/16 At Sentul Depot, KL

Everything Volkswagen at the event with lots of activities for all the family

THE Volkswagen Fest returns this month after being unable to run for the past couple of years due to the pandemic. The event, organised by Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has everything Volkswagen and a celebration of music and culture. This year, the Volkswagen Fest will be held on October 15 and 16 at the historic Sentul Depot in Kuala Lumpur. It promises to be even bigger than before, with lots of activities for fans of the brand as well as all the family.





Over the 2 days (starting from 10 am each day), visitors will be able to travel back in time with a myriad of classic Volkswagen models, and enjoy different live performances – from a battle of the bands to freestyle football displays. There’s also a Volkswagen Driving Academy where juniors can earn their very first driver’s license. Naturally, the range of Volkswagen models available for the Malaysian market will also be on display. These include the Arteon, Golf and Tiguan, and all of them can be experienced with test-drives.